The Valley Cast reveals who really leaks secrets from the boys' group chat and why no message is safe

The Valley After Show, which premiered on April 15, 2025, brought immediate attention to the ongoing tension surrounding the boys' group chat. The cast addressed a key question from season 2, episode 3: Who is responsible for leaking private conversations? Although Danny Booko acknowledged repeating a message from Jesse Lally, others disputed that he was the sole source.

During The Valley After Show, Zack Wickham said he had received screenshots from individuals who were not even part of the group chat, emphasizing that the content had spread beyond its intended members. Luke Broderick added that there were "a lot of moles" involved and challenged the belief that the chat was as private or "supertight" as Jax Taylor thought.

Group chat privacy questioned as The Valley cast addresses repeated leaks

Multiple chat leaks from inside and outside the group

Danny Booko was initially seen as the likely culprit after repeating Jesse Lally’s claim about Michelle Saniei to Luke Broderick. Luke then relayed the message to Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Zack Wickham. However, Zack later stated and emphasized the widespread nature of the leaks, saying,

“Danny wasn’t even the mole...They all send screenshots to everybody else.”

Luke confirmed that Danny was not alone in disclosing information.

“There’s a lot of moles...That’s all I’m gonna say,” he said.

This contradicted the perception that the group chat was secure. Jax Taylor had believed the group to be tight-knit, but cast members indicated otherwise. Danny himself acknowledged being involved in “some mole-like activity,” but also mentioned that access to his phone by others could have played a role.

Partners have full phone access and see the chats

Access to phones was a key reason why private messages did not remain in the group. Jax stated on The Valley After Show episode,

“From what he said… he would fall asleep, and Nia would get in his phone and read the chats and then tell the girls.”

Danny confirmed that his wife, Nia Sanchez Booko, has his Face ID and can use his device during the day.

Nia confirmed that she had seen the group chat and noted that many others had also viewed its contents, even though they were not supposed to. She explained that if she was already on the phone and a message appeared, she would see it, describing the situation as one where people "don’t keep it in the group chat."

“If his phone is out and I’m looking at something and a group chat pops up and I see it, I see it,” she added.

Janet Caperna shared that Nia had alerted Brittany about Jax having “a girl in the house.” Brittany said that Jax “often” showed her messages and that other girlfriends continued to share information with her even after their split.

“All the guys are showing their wives and girlfriends,” she said.

Chat membership constantly changes and lacks boundaries

The group chat's size and composition were also discussed. Jesse estimated that about 20 people were in it, including himself, Jax, and Tom Schwartz. Jason Caperna was excluded due to having an Android, while Luke confirmed he was never added. Danny said,

“I was kicked out by Jax,” and Jesse revealed, “We removed like eight people” after suspecting Danny of leaking.

Tom Schwartz said that despite multiple attempts by members to exit the group chat, they are always added back in, describing the situation as persistent. Jesse noted that Jax’s friend Julian had previously been "one of 22 people" in the chat and described the group as having a commitment level similar to "religion."

New episodes of The Valley After Show stream on Peacock every Wednesday, following the Tuesday night broadcast of The Valley on Bravo.

