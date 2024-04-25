StormBag Update: What happened to Maurice Huffman's business after Shark Tank? 

StormBag first appeared on Shark Tank season 15 episode 2, which aired back on October 6, 2023. Like many other remarkable products that first made an appearance on Shark Tank, StormBag was filled with potential, in terms of both military and domestic uses.

The father and son duo, Maurice and Miles Huffman, responded to the havoc posed by hurricanes and natural disasters by designing a product that could be widely accepted as an alternative solution to traditional sandbags. As a result of their emotional origin story, coupled with their skillful presentation, they were able to land a $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner in return for 30% equity.

Following their appearance on Shark Tank, the business has grown considerably with the entrepreneurs earning seals of approval from FEMA, the National Guard, and Homeland Security. Thus, many are curious to know more about the recent status of StormBag.

Shark Tank season 15 product StormBag's recent update

Shark Tank gave a big boost to StormBag's business, which still continues to operate under the business leadership of father-son duo Maurice and Miles Huffman. The brand has made significant growth on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and on its own official website. Customers can now learn more about the product on the official Instagram page.

According to a post-show update, StormBag's final evaluation was calculated to be $666,667. The enormous publicity generated by their appearance on Shark Tank is expected to have resulted in at least $50,000 in sales for StormBag, demonstrating the show's concrete impact on the company's growth. StormBag's current net worth is believed to be approximately $1 million.

The sandbags provided by StormBag are fit to be used for garage, single, double, and even double-wide doors. Each unit costs less than $10. In addition, the company provides kits that include polysheets, duct tape, and a box cutter for sealing openings. A double-wide garage door system can cost up to $219.99, while a 15-bag garage door kit costs up to $54.99.

Consumers also have the option to purchase the product in interest-free installments, making the process easier and more convenient. These kits are intended to function as high-tech flood defense systems. StormBag has been approved by both the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA. Both the Salt Lake City Bomb Squad and the country's National Guard have tested and ratified the bags.

The history and genesis of StormBag

In 1989, Huffman moved to the United States and founded the Southern Rock bands Big Mo and The Full Moon Band. Huffman resided in Paradise, California, where he and the other band members enjoyed significant success and fame. Unfortunately, a terrible fire destroyed much of their tangible media and original recordings.

This loss had a tremendous impact on Huffman and his bandmates. Huffman discussed during his Shark Tank appearance how this sad occurrence inspired the development of the StormBag, illustrating the perseverance and ingenuity that come from hardship. The father-and-son team of Maurice and Miles eventually decided to develop a solution that would safeguard homes against flooding.

Instead of erecting barriers that may prove useless in extreme weather situations, the duo opted to design a reusable sandbag that would collect incoming water and prevent people's homes or garages from flooding. Using his experience as a military surplus store owner, Maurice rapidly created a unique plan for a product that would keep specific areas from flooding.

Maurice and his son launched their venture in 2007. When Hurricane Irene slammed the east coast of the United States in August 2011, the firm sold 10,000 units in just one week.

All episodes of Shark Tank are available on ABC.