“Such an icon”- The Mole season 2 fans impressed with Muna’s gameplay

The Mole season 2 has already hooked the audience with its new plot twists. In this show, all participants must complete different tasks and challenges to make money and add it to the "pot." However, they don't know that one of them is trying to undermine their efforts by sabotaging the teamwork. One cast member who has caught the viewer's attention is 24-year-old Software engineer Muna.

Due to her new approach to the overall game and her ability to look out for herself, Muna has quickly become a likable player. On X, many fans have been rooting for her. One of them said that they want to see her in more reality TV shows:

"Muna is such an icon, I’m always so impressed with her gameplay. We really need her on every strategic reality show going forwards, thanks."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Many fans considered Muna to fit the cast perfectly, and her personality was great for the show. Most of them wanted her to win regardless of whether she was a mole or a good player who followed proper strategy. Others appreciated her straightforwardness and clarity in the game. Viewers said:

"Watching the mole and thank god Muna was cast for a show she literally shines IMMEDIATELY." One user said.

"Muna is my immediate favourite and I want her to win." Another one said.

"Muna already pushed me down and took my stan card in episode 1!" One person said.

"Step aside, a hijabi girlie has entered the game." One person said.

While predicting who is sabotaging the team effort, a few fans considered Muna to be an obvious option. Most of them believed that she was a great suspect but couldn't be the mole.

Meanwhile, others said that all her actions, confessional interviews, and strategic gameplay pointed toward her being someone who would sabotage the team effort:

"Muna is giving Joy level not mole behavior lol like I just don't think she the mole because everyone keeps saying she is," One fan wrote.

"I’m rooting for my fav muna on #TheMoleNetflix she is a gamer and is good at the social aspect of the game plus she is cutthroat. I also do think that she is the mole," Another predicted.

"Muna is such a diva omg I love her. She could totally be the mole bc she just looks so nice and gorgeous and friendly !!!! Then again she’s kind of a terrible liar bc she immediately got defensive being accused," One user commented.

"Muna, she's a great suspect for the mole but, I don't think it's really her cause I feel it would be too obvious," Another mentioned.

Muna's journey on The Mole season 2 so far

During her time on season 2, Muna was quick to realize that she had to play both as an individual and as a team member. She completed her tasks and gave her best in each challenge without trying to tear someone down. However, when she was given the option to take the money from the pot and watch one of her costars' interviews, she took that opportunity.

In this video, every cast member was asked about their plan and how they would play in the game if they were given the option to undermine everyone's efforts. It was a great opportunity for Muna to confirm her suspicions about Sean, who she believed was lying.

It was revealed that Sean wasn't just a stay-at-home dad but also a retired undercover cop. Muna was happy to learn this information. Fans are excited to see how she plays in the game moving forward. Stream The Mole season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

Don't forget to stream the upcoming episodes batch 2 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback