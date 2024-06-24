The Mole season 2: Release date, what to expect, and more

The Mole, the popular hit American reality game show is set to return for a new season on June 28 with five episodes. The second batch, consisting of episodes 6 to 8 will air on July 5, after which episodes 9 and 10 will release on July 12.

The reality show sees participants strive to complete challenges and add money to the prize pot to move closer to winning the final cash prize. However, the cast includes a mole, who is tasked by the producers to keep the earnings to a minimum while avoiding suspicion.

Netflix's Tudum website describes season 2 and says:

"Season 2 will see 12 strangers working together to complete a series of challenges with the hopes of adding money to a prize pot. However, among them is a player meant to secretly sabotage the group — the Mole, whose job is to prevent the group from adding any money to the fund."

The series made its debut on ABC in the US back in 2001. 21 years later, Netflix decided to revive the series with a new version, which became an instant hit.

The Mole season 2: What to expect and more

In the upcoming season, 12 individuals will join forces in a remote location to take up various challenges to grab the prize money. However, lurking among them is a mysterious player tasked with sabotaging the group, not letting them win the cash prize. It's up to the contestants to stay vigilant and participate in quizzes about the Mole's identity. The one with the lowest score will be eliminated.

The Mole season 2 trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into the format of the show and sheds light on the challenges the cast members must take on. They are seen giving it their all to try and complete their missions while staying alert and trying to figure out who is trying to sabotage them.

The trailer includes some intriguing and captivating moments, adding to the excitement surrounding the title.

The Mole season 2 cast

Ari Shapiro, an acclaimed journalist, is set to assume the role of the host for season 2 of The Mole. He is also the host of NPR's All Things Considered. In 2015, Shapiro became one of the hosts of the popular program, and in 2020, he was announced as the co-host of the podcast Consider This.

This season, the show's cast is quite diverse. Viewers will see individuals across ages and professions competing in the show to win the ultimate cash prize. Here's a list of the cast members set to participate in season 2:

Andy (65) - Forensic accountant

Deanna (50) - Web Sleuth

Hannah (23) - Marketing consultant

Jennifer (28) - Program analyst

Melissa (34) - Poker player

Michael (30) - Parking manager

Muna (24) - Software engineer

Neesh (30) - Marketer

Ryan (33) - Volleyball coach

Sean (42) - Stay-at-home dad/Retired undercover cop

Tony (24) - VIP host

Quaylyn (41) - Bus driver

Fans can enjoy episodes 1 to 5 of the reality TV show when they release on Netflix on June 28.