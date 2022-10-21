How much money did The Mole season 1 winner William James Richardson win? Recap and more about the Netflix show

In the finale of Netflix’s The Mole season 1 on Friday, October 21, William Richardson took home the prize money of $101,500 after correctly identifying Kesi Neblett as the mole.

The 29-year-old Nevada resident William, or Will, is a professional lifestyle brand manager. During the final episodes - episodes 9 and 10 - Will felt that Kesi was unbelievably manipulative and had the natural ability to get away with performing poorly on tasks.

What actions did William Richardson take during The Mole episode 9 and 10 challenges?

Episode 9:

After Jacob's elimination, the girls joked about William being the "last man standing." During their task, the final four (Avori, Joi, Kesi, and William) headed to the South-East Snowy Mountain for their second last task, where they were asked to climb a mountain within two hours with three check posts.

Each checkpost had some money frozen into cubes and hidden nearby. The members were divided into teams of two, Avori-William and Kesi-Joi so that the members could climb the slope from both directions.

Avori suggested William drop some of the money mid-path because it was difficult to carry all of it, but he refused. He felt that if Avori were the mole, she would definitely take the perfect opportunity to lose money.

He asked Avori to push for the last 15 seconds to reach the final post but had to do the task alone since Avori fell while pushing. He then helped Joi bring in the money cart and said that he was tired of being the one bringing in all the money.

Later in the episode, each member was asked to keep four suitcases containing $0, $1000, $3000, and $8000. Host Alex announced that the contestants could decide which suitcase to pick, but the person going home would take the winning amount home with them while the rest of the money would be added to the prize pot.

William tried to stay out of the conversation because he did not want anyone to know about his suspicions of Kesi being The Mole. By the end of the episode, Avori was eliminated after failing to guess the mole's identity.

Episode 10:

Episode 10 of The Mole featured the last three finalists (Joi, Kesi, and William) heading to a fort to finish their journey on the show and complete a final task. The teams were supposed to hide from the drones above the fort and do three challenges to earn $5000 each.

William stated how he had tried to win all the money from each challenge but would not do the same in the finale. He wanted people to mistake him for The Mole and get eliminated. But before he could take any action, Joi made a mistake in the first task, making him lose money.

During the third challenge, William decided to help the team win $5000 by running on a landmine path. At first, he was skeptical of taking Kesi's help in the task, but she proved her worth by helping William.

Later, he correctly guessed that Kesi was the real mole and took home $101,500.

More about The Mole winner William Richardson

Originally from Las Vegas, William wanted to be an athlete from a very young age. He used to play basketball in college and now works as a lifestyle brand manager for other athletes.

According to his Netflix description, Will loves adventure, and his main strategy for the game was to never vote for just one person in his tests, which he did during his last test against Kesi. He is very competitive, and his biggest strength is his ability to pay attention to other people, which helps him to "read them."

Netflix has not made any announcements about a second season of the show.

