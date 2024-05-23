Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 just ended, but the drama amongst the cast members hasn't yet stopped. Bravo announced the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 reunion, which will be released on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Bravo also released a sneak peek at the reunion trailer, which features explosive conversations from the cast.

Everyone looks stunning in their pink-ish outfits, including the host, Andy Cohen. Cast members Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Bria Fleming, Jordan Emanuel, Amir Lancaster, Shanice Henderson, Summer Marie Thomas, Preston Mitchum, Alex Tyree, and newcomer Noelle Hughley are seen throughout the trailer.

All cast members are seen throughout the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 reunion trailer. The reunion episode will reveal many revelations, secrets, and exciting details from the show.

Explosive conversations, and 2 other major takeaways from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 reunion trailer

1. Female cast members wearing dazzling dresses

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard cast members wearing iconic shades, including dusty pink, magenta, and coral, made the trailer look incredible.

Jordan, wearing a Domme Barbie crimson choker, looked fantastic. She wore a Caroline Zimbalist top and a Jen Mosley skirt, pairing it with Schutz shoes.

Jordan shared with The Daily Dish that her reunion look was:

“Avant Garde, Alien, Domme Barbie.”

Bria’s sparkly Jovani minidress was also eye-catching. She paired it with Azazie shoes and press-on nails. She shared with The Daily Dish about her look, stating:

“I was going for was timeless sophistication.”

Noelle looked gorgeous in a Hervé Léger bandage dress. Female cast members also showcased amazing pieces of accessories paired with their outfits. Fabulous hair-dos such as high ponytails, 90s-style updos, and tight curls made their looks complete.

2. Male cast members and their iconic looks

Additionally, male cast members rocked dapper suits, sneakers, hats, and blazers. With Polo Classic and various gold accessories, Preston Mitchum made his iconic look even more perfect and shiny. Everyone knows Preston and his love for golden accessories. He shared:

"Inspired by Balmain structure, we wanted a fun, modern, twist to the Polo Classic by adding an eclectic, bold, and unique style to the reunion," about his look.

Alex wore a classic suit along with pink colorway Nike Dunk Low sneakers. His R&B crooner Teddy Pendergrass homage was quite a head-turner.

3. Explosive conversations and more

After an explosive Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2, Andy surely has much to ask and discuss with each cast member. The reunion trailer begins with Jasmine Ellis Cooper and her relationship with the entire group. Shanice Henderson stated:

“No one was getting along with you, really.”

Jordan jumped right into the conversation, adding:

“It was like you were trying to puppeteer us.”

Later in the trailer, newcomer Noelle Hughley talked about Amir Lancaster’s girlfriend. She stated that she caused a lot of drama in the house. She said:

“I’m not gonna lie. Your girlfriend was messy as hell.”

Summer Marie Thomas might be in trouble after sharing her views on Shanice’s fashion sense, one more time. Fans must remember how Summer commented that Shanice was the worst-dressed housemate.

Sharing her views on the topic, Shanice said:

"You were like, ‘Oh, can I borrow a sweater?' “If I’m the worst dressed, don’t come to my room—”

Before Summer cut her off the conversation, Shanice added:

“Yeah, ’cause I know how to pair it, and you don’t.”

Apart from these, many exciting conversations will be part of the reunion. It includes Alex Tyress’ f*ckboy status, Nick Arrington and his wandering eyes, Amir’s speculation that all female housemates were crazy about him and so much more.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 reunion will be released on Sunday, May 26, 2024, on Bravo.