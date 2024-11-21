Survivor 47 episode 10 recap: Tribe trades safety for rice as Gabe is voted out

Episode 10 of Survivor 47, titled 'Loyal to the Soil,' aired on November 20, 2024, and featured a critical decision that changed the course of the game. The tribe agreed to trade their Shot in the Dark advantages for a bag of rice, leaving players without this safety option for the rest of the season.

This decision challenged their strategies as they worked to stay in the game.

The episode included a reward challenge, an immunity challenge, and a Tribal Council that led to Gabe Ortis being voted out. During the reward challenge, players competed in teams, with the winning group earning a meal of wraps and cake.

The immunity challenge tested individual focus and balance, with Kyle securing his safety by winning the competition. At camp, alliances and plans shifted as players decided whom to target at the Tribal Council.

Gabe and Genevieve became the main options, with discussions and strategies focusing on their potential influence in the game.

A deal that changed the game in Survivor 47

This episode of Survivor 47 opened with a negotiation between Jeff Probst and the tribe. Probst offered rice in exchange for four players sitting out of the immunity challenge.

The cast members attempted to negotiate by proposing fewer sit-outs or trading their Shot in the Dark advantages. After much discussion, the tribe decided to forgo all their Shots in the Dark for the rice.

Gabe said,

"If we’re all going to eat the rice, we all need to share the risk."

This decision marked a turning point for all the contestants in the episode, removing a layer of safety for players who might rely on the Shot in the Dark to survive a Tribal Council. Sam, the last one to say yes, reluctantly agreed, saying:

"I just hope this doesn’t come back to bite us later."

Following this, the contestants competed in the reward challenge. The blue team comprised Kyle, Rachel, and Sam. They claimed victory and enjoyed wraps and cake.

In the immunity challenge, contestants balanced objects on a disc in a high-pressure test of focus and endurance. Kyle emerged victorious. He secured his safety, leaving others in danger, and struggling for alliances and votes.

Tribal council and Gabe's elimination in Survivor 47

As the Tribal Council approached in Survivor 47, discussions within the tribe focused on two main targets: Gabe and Genevieve. Rachel and Teeny expressed their intention to vote Genevieve out, stating concerns about her influence in the game.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Caroline assessed the situation and chose to shift their focus to Gabe.

Discussing the decision at camp, Caroline said:

"He’s played a better game than me so far, and that’s why I have to take him out."

Both believed Gabe's strategic gameplay posed a challenge to their long-term plans and decided to work toward his elimination. At Tribal Council, the votes were cast, and Gabe was sent home. Before leaving, he addressed Caroline directly, referencing her role in planning the vote against him.

Gabe said, "Got a little snake in you, huh?"

In his final remarks, Gabe expressed confidence that his gameplay would earn him another chance to compete in future seasons of Survivor.

The episode concluded with a tribute to Jeff Probst’s late mother, Barbara. The message recognized Barbara’s connection to the show as a dedicated viewer and supporter.

New episodes of Survivor 47 air every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on CBS.

