"Switch your head around on change" — Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran on embracing life's transitions

Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran shared a reel on her Instagram on February 27, 2025, talking about the importance of embracing change rather than resisting it. In the video, she stated:

"Switch your head around on change. You know, you can't fight change, so welcome it in, that's what I do."

In her video, Corcoran shared a personal strategy for handling change. She explained that whenever she feels overwhelmed by life’s uncertainties, she shifts her mindset by focusing on potential opportunities within those changes.

For the unversed, Barbara Corcoran is a real estate mogul who turned a $1,000 loan into a billion-dollar business. According to her website, she founded The Corcoran Group, one of New York’s leading real estate firms, and later sold it for $66 million. Over the years, she has become a well-known business expert, investor, and mentor, particularly through her role on Shark Tank, where she invests in budding entrepreneurs.

Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran shared this idea in her post, urging people to see change as an opportunity rather than something to fear. She mentioned that whenever there is a shift, there is also an opening to gain something new.

In her caption, she wrote:

"It’s never too late to reinvent yourself and start again. You can’t change your wiring, but you can repackage it. It’s time to welcome change!"

Instead of resisting shifts in life, she suggested looking at them through a different lens, one that focuses on "opportunities" rather than setbacks. She further stated in her video:

"Feeling overwhelmed because there is so much change going on? Don't be. Here's what I do. I look for what's the opportunity in the recent change. It's always there somewhere. If you could find it, you could take advantage of it."

Corcoran urged people to adopt a mindset that enables them to recognize possibilities. She emphasized this strategy, stating it is the key to long-term success in both personal and professional life.

Few Investments made by Barbara in Shark Tank

Barbara Corcoran has been a part of some of the most successful Shark Tank investments, with businesses growing and expanding. The Comfy, a company that makes big wearable blankets, stands out as one of her top investments.

She put in $50,000 to get 25% of the company, and it's now one of the show's biggest success. According to a Forbes report published in December 2022, this firm generated revenue around $20 million by the end of 2018.

Daisy Cakes, a bakery selling homemade cakes from family recipes, is another standout. Corcoran gave $50,000 to own 25% of the company, and sales took off after they appeared on Shark Tank.

Moreover, another company named Cousins Maine Lobster is also doing well with her backing. This Los Angeles food truck business, which sells fresh Maine lobster rolls, started with one truck. After Corcoran invested $55,000 to own 15%, it grew to 26 trucks and restaurants in around 13 cities making millions each year, according to Business Insider report published in 2017.

She also invested in a company named Pipsnacks, a gourmet popcorn company started by a brother and sister duo Jeff and Jen Martin. With her $200,000 to own 10%, the business expanded to over 25,000 distribution points, as per their press release dated June 08, 2023.

Shark Tank episodes are available to stream on ABC.

