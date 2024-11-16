Tex Mex Motors season 2 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Tex Mex Motors season 2 will be released on Netflix on November 22, 2024. The entire crew of the car restoration show will return, joined by some fresh faces. This upcoming season will continue their mission of hunting for junked and undervalued cars in Mexico. With the expertise of the Borderland crew, these vehicles will undergo stunning makeovers, restoring both their value and functionality.

This season will also serve as a heartfelt tribute to cast member Rob "The Rabbit" Pitts, who passed away in late summer 2024 after a battle with stomach cancer. In a "goodbye" message uploaded on his YouTube channel on August 26, he told his well-wishers not to be sad for him as he accomplished his dream of buying his own store, finishing season 2 of Tex Mex Motors, and marrying the love of his life.

The synopsis for the season reads:

"With new faces, a bigger shop and a higher profit goal, the Borderland crew ventures deeper into Mexico to source rare and unique cars to fix and flip."

Tex Mex Motors season 2 trailer breakdown: Restoring an old Saleen to its original looks

Introducing a new old Saleen

Netflix released a sneak peek trailer for Tex Mex Motors season 2 on October 24. The trailer showcases a clip from one of the upcoming episodes, where Rob "Rabbit" Pitts and Marcos "Scooter" Carrera introduce their restoration crew to an old Saleen.

The car appeared to be in poor condition. It was filled with hay and grass, and the interior and exterior required some repairs. The side and rear windows were missing and replaced by mesh. Scooter shared that the car was used as a "chicken coup."

After calling it "so disgusting," mechanic Jaime Hjelm asks Rob how he can tell if the car is a "real Saleen." While Rob says they would need to authenticate it to be sure, he notes that the car has "all the right Saleen markings."

"All my experience is telling me it's a legit Saleen, but the only way to be positive is to have the man himself, Steve Saleen, authenticate it," Rob adds.

Despite the worn-out look, the car still has its "pristine" engine with it. The engine is original, and Rabbit notes that the car engine might have had its fair share of usage, but everything is still intact.

Their restoration plans

The Tex Mex Motors restoration crew then discusses their plans to restore the Saleen to its original value. Although the original hatch and seats are not currently attached to the car, they came separately.

Rob mentions that all of these cars came in "factory Ford colors," and he thinks they should "100%" restore the car back to its original looks.

"All right, gotta get rid of the chicken stuff. Replace the windows. Restore the original color. We're going back in black," Jaime adds.

Andy mentions they'll need to add the signature Saleen stripes to make the car look like "it just rolled off the line." Lucky adds that having the original seats on hand will make his job easier. Wesley Zachary offers his insights, adding:

"The original wiring and engine looks good, but I'll need to get it in and quality check everything, to make sure it's up to Steve's standards."

The potential buyer

Rob "Rabbit" Pitts and Marcos "Scooter" Carrera brought the classic Saleen all the way from Mexico. After restoring the car according to their plan, the crew will need to find a potential buyer.

Rob mentions at the end of the Tex Mex Motors season 2 trailer that he already has a buyer lined up. He tells his crew:

"The guy that's gonna buy this is the guy that wanted it in high school and couldn't get it, and now he can."

Tex Mex Motors season 2 will be released on November 22 on Netflix.

