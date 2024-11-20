"That really hurt" — Love is Blind: Argentina star Emily clashes with Agustina at the party

Love is Blind: Argentina released the final two episodes — episodes 9 and 10 — on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. In episode 9, Ghosts from Pods Past, the cast members re-united with the other participants at the bachelor and bachelorette parties. However, things escalated when Emily met Agustina, her fiancé, Santiago's ex-flame.

During a one-on-one conversation, Emily expressed that she did not appreciate what Agustina had to say about her relationship with Santiago.

"The last day, you said you didn't believe my feelings for Santiago were real, and you thought I was just putting on a show. That really hurt because I thought you were my friend," Emily said.

However, Agustina refused to take accountability for her actions. She was convinced that Emily misinterpreted her words and tried to portray her in a bad light. Emily continued to explain how Agustina's comments made her doubt herself but in vain. Later, Santiago chimed in on their argument, attempting to make Agustina realize her mistake.

After some back-and-forth, they reconciled and agreed to leave the matter in the past.

Love is Blind: Argentina Episode 9: Agustina slams Emily for trying to "make drama" out of a comment

While hanging out with his male co-stars at the bachelor party in episode 9, Santiago expressed a desire to talk to Agustina about her negative comments regarding Emily. As Emily's partner, he was unwilling to stand by and allow someone else to demean her.

Emily believed Agustina made those comments to influence how she perceived Santiago. She was convinced Agustina wanted Emily to see Santiago as someone untrustworthy and dishonest. Earlier episodes revealed that Santiago was in love with both women at one point in the experiment, which did not sit well with Agustina.

When Agustina saw Emily at the party, she approached her to congratulate her on her engagement. However, after thanking her, Emily immediately turned to walk away. The Love is Blind: Argentina star's cold reaction offended Agustina, who raised the subject during their private conversation later in the episode.

"When I came to say hi, you kind of brushed me off," she said.

Emily quickly dismissed the accusation and questioned her comments about her relationship with Santiago. She admitted that Agustina's opinion of their connection infuriated her. Agustina was caught off guard by the allegation and defended herself by saying she did not say those things.

She claimed Emily misunderstood her statement. While speaking to the cameras, the Love is Blind: Argentina star stated that she would not take responsibility if someone else misinterpreted her words. Agustina told Emily that blaming her for something she did not say was illogical.

"If you want to make drama out of that, that's your problem," she said.

Emily was bothered by how defensive Agustina got when she tried to put her perspective before her. She criticized Agustina for believing she could not have a future with Santiago. Meanwhile, Agustina explained she was upset that Santiago had misled her in the pods by telling her he liked her while already in love with Emily.

At that point, Santiago intervened and said:

"You made her believe I was deceitful, telling you one thing and telling her something else."

Agustina was displeased by Santiago's "arrogant" attitude and criticized him for being inappropriate. Soon, Santiago confessed that he could have handled the situation better and been upfront and honest about his feelings from the start.

Agustina stated that being cruel to the Love is Blind: Argentina couple was not her intention, however, she admitted that the experiment was also an emotional experience for her. Finally, they reconciled and agreed to toast to a brighter future.

Love is Blind: Argentina is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

