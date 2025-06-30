"That's a big deal" — Baddies Gone Wild star Oxy reacts to Bahati shaving off her head after a fight with Daisy

Baddies Gone Wild season 1 episode 8 premiered on the Zeus Network on June 29, 2025. The episode continued from the cliffhanger of the last episode, where Daisy got involved in a fight with Bahati and pulled off some of her original hair.

Ad

Looking at the condition her hair was in, Bahati went over to the hairstylist and decided to shave off her head and embrace the bald look. She seemed to have a positive outlook on the situation, as she believed that it would give her a more confident look.

As Bahati was sitting to shave off her head, Oxy, Shay, and Jadynn visited her to check on her. While they were shocked to see her go through with the idea, they praised her for the bold decision.

Ad

Trending

In her confessional, Oxy called the decision "insane" and noted that while she would support Bahati, she admitted that it was a big deal.

"Damn, her hair is really missing to the point where she felt like she gotta cut the rest of it off. That's insane. I'm gonna support you, but that's a big deal," she said.

Baddies Gone Wild cast members react to Bahati's decision to shave off her head

Ad

In Baddies Gone Wild season 1 episode 8, the next morning after her fight with Daisy, Bahati went over to the hairstyling team to fix her hair.

In her confessional, Bahati shared that she woke up mad and fed up with her hair. However, instead of focusing too much on it, she decided to follow her mother's learning. She shared that her mother always told her to embrace the skin she was born in and never let anything push her down.

Ad

Bahati told the hairstylist that she needed to shave her head completely bald. She explained that she had gotten into a fight, during which someone ripped out her edges.

When one of the stylists asked the Baddies Gone Wild star if she was in pain, she replied that there was no pain. The contestant then noted that if her new haircut looked good on her, she would try to rock the "bald look."

Ad

Ad

Soon, Oxy, Shay, and Jadynn came over to Bahati to check on her and were left shocked that she had decided to shave off her hair.

"So I just heard that Bahati is fixing to shave her head based on the unfortunate events that have happened. And actually think that's going to be really good for her," Jadynn reacted in her confessional.

Ad

The Baddies Gone Wild star added:

"To me Bahati is a strong as* person because saving your whole head off due to a fight is crazy to me, but she giving Wakanda forever Black Panther I don't know but she giving it up."

Meanwhile, Shay shared in her confessional that she couldn't believe that her Baddies Gone Wild co-star was going bald, as she believed that she still had a lot of hair on the other half of her head. She felt that Bahati could have gotten a little fade on that side and styled it up. However, she praised her for her bold choice.

Ad

Oxy, Shay, and Jadynn then went over to Cuppcake to tell her about Bahati and discuss her situation. Upon hearing Bahati's decision, Cuppcake said in her confessional that if it had happened to her, she would've taken revenge and pulled out Daisy's hair before shaving off hers.

"Like I felt really bad for her. I think from now on out, I think if we're going to all fight, no pulling the hair," she later expressed.

Ad

Baddies Gone Wild season 1 episodes premiere every Sunday on the Zeus Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More