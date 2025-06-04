Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary shared a video on Instagram on June 3, 2025, offering financial advice to a follower struggling to balance saving money with spending on her girlfriend and socializing.

Ad

O'Leary emphasized that financial compatibility was a non-negotiable in any relationship and key to long-term personal and financial stability.

The Shark Tank star pointed out how his follower had built a solid financial future and was struggling with her girlfriend, who wanted to spend most of her partner's money on overpriced cocktails and parties.

He noted that if a person in a relationship doesn't understand the financial discipline of their partner, then that kind of connection wouldn't be called a "relationship" but rather an "liability."

Ad

Trending

"You’ve built a solid financial future. She wants overpriced cocktails and doesn’t get your discipline. That’s not a relationship—it’s a liability. If your partner can’t respect your money mindset, they shouldn’t be in your life," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary shares advice on financial compatibility and how to better use one's savings

Ad

In his latest Instagram video, Kevin O’Leary was traveling in his car. With time on his hands, he began listening to the messages sent by his followers and offered them advice.

One of the messages came from one of his female followers who had been working on her financial stability since high school and was struggling with how much she should spend on her girlfriend and socializing.

The follower shared that from a very young age, she learned the value of saving by working a minimum wage job to pay for her school tuition and buy a car.

Ad

Her habits continued into her adult life, even though she was now getting a higher salary.

Thanks to her financial discipline, she was able to establish a strong savings cushion and a growing investment portfolio.

However, she shared that her girlfriend had an issue with her preferring to stay inside rather than spend her money on expensive nights out.

With that said, the Shark Tank investor's follower noted that while she understands her girlfriend's feelings and sometimes craves socializing herself, she worries that spending more from her savings would harm her financial goals.

Ad

Ad

So she asked O'Leary how she could balance her desire to be financially responsible with my social life, and how much money she should put towards fun out of her income.

"How do I balance my desire to be financially responsible for socializing? How much money should be put towards fun out of my income?" the follower asked.

After hearing his follower’s concerns, the Shark Tank star advised setting aside 5% of one’s annual income specifically for fun and vacations.

Ad

He also emphasized the importance of choosing a partner who shares and respects your financial values, especially if you plan to live together or eventually get married.

"Well, you should bank 5% of your income a year towards having fun and taking vacations. That's the number. You should find someone who understands your philosophy of finance, someone whom you're going to live with or get married to," he said.

Ad

Later in the video, Kevin pointed out that he didn’t believe his follower’s girlfriend truly understood or respected their partner's financial discipline.

He bluntly advised the follower to consider ending the relationship and finding someone who aligns with and appreciates their approach to money and long-term financial goals.

"It sounds like this woman doesn't, so I would dump her and get something new," he said.

Ad

Shark Tank season 16 episodes are available on Hulu and ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More