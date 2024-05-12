The GOAT: Meet the cast

The ultimate showdown in reality TV history - The GOAT unites reality stars from different shows under one roof. Fans can witness contestants from Survivor, The Bachelor, and more come together to battle it out for a chance to win $200k and the prestigious title of 'Greatest of All Time.'

Hosted by Daniel Tosh, these contestants tackle over 20 challenges at The GOAT Manor, forging alliances and testing their limits as they fight to win.

The GOAT features familiar faces including Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Kristen Doute, and more, as they navigate the highs and lows of the competition, showcasing their authenticity and determination to emerge victorious.

The star cast of The GOAT

1) Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams (Image via Instagram/@tayshia)

Tayshia Adams rose to fame after her stint on The Bachelor season 23. She also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise season 6 and made headlines as she was introduced as the bachelorette in The Bachelorette season 16.

She is known for her charm and authenticity and has captivated the audience over the years. Fans are now excited to see her in action in yet another reality TV show.

2) Joe Amabile

Joe Amabile, nicknamed "Grocery Store Joe," became the talk of the town after his role on The Bachelorette season 14. Despite his early exit, he won the hearts of fans and returned for Bachelor in Paradise seasons 5 and 7.

Amabile's down-to-earth nature and relatability made him a beloved figure in Bachelor Nation.

3) Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute (Image via Instagram/@kristendoute)

Kristen Doute, a popular personality in the world of reality TV, rose to fame as an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules. Known for her candid personality, she navigated several relationships and heaps of drama onscreen. After leaving the show briefly, she returned for its spin-off, The Valley, solidifying her status as a reality TV icon.

4) Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan, a multifaceted personality, gained prominence as a main cast member of Shahs of Sunset. An actor, entrepreneur, and real estate agent, Farahan brought charisma to the reality TV landscape. Farahan's candid nature and advocacy made them a standout figure, resonating with viewers and shaping the show's dynamic.

5) CJ Franco

CJ Franco (Image via Instagram/@crjfranco and @makeup_bystacy)

CJ Franco, a versatile model, actress, and comedian, captivated fans with her endearing and candid personality during her time on FBoy Island. The show featured her showcasing her quick wit and charm, leading her to amass a large fan base.

6) Jill Zarin

An original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City from 2008 to 2011, Zarin became a popular name in the world of reality television over time. Her dynamic presence and memorable moments on the show made her a fan favorite. Zarin has also appeared on Below Deck, The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, and more.

7) Teck Holmes

Also known as T. Money Holmes, the reality TV star rose to fame in the industry after his appearance on MTV's The Real World: Hawaii in 1999. His bold personality paved the way for appearances on titles in The Challenge franchise, including Challenge 2000, All Stars 1, and All Stars 2.

8) Alyssa Edwards

Alyssa Edwards (Image via Instagram/@alyssaedwards_1)

A standout contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race, Alyssa Edwards captivated audiences with her charisma and iconic performances. She solidified her status as a legend in the industry and later appeared in Drag Race All Stars season 2 and showcased her dynamic personality in her Netflix series, Dancing Queen.

9) Paola Mayfield

Mayfield was part of the inaugural season of 90 Day Fiancé, and she remains a prominent figure in reality TV even today. Her captivating personality stood out to viewers, who also enjoyed watching her in 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games.

10) Da’Vonne Rogers

Popularly known for her appearances on Big Brother, she brings her confrontational yet captivating presence to The GOAT. As a fan favorite with a reputation for stirring up drama, her inclusion promises to add excitement and unpredictability to the competition, ensuring viewers remain on the edge of their seats.

11) Joey Sasso

Joey Sasso (Image via Instagram/@joeysasso)

Netflix's The Circle star Joey Sasso is also part of the star-studded cast of The GOAT. He is well-known in the world of reality TV and was also seen on Perfect Match in 2023. He brings a strategic edge to the show, making him a formidable competitor.

12) Jason Smith

Jason Smith (Image via Instagram/@JasonSmith84)

A seasoned reality TV competitor and culinary expert, Smith adds his flair to the eclectic cast of The GOAT. With appearances on Holiday Baking Championship and Food Network Star, Smith brings a blend of creativity and competitive spirit to the challenges.

13) Lauren Speed-Hamilton

Lauren (Image via Instagram/@need4lspeed)

A standout from Love is Blind, Lauren is also part of the lineup of The GOAT. Known for her genuine personality and emotional journey on the hit Netflix show, Lauren brings her experience in navigating relationships to the competition, aiming to prove herself as a contender.

14) Wendell Holland

Known for being the sole survivor of Survivor: Ghost Island and participating in Survivor: Winners at War, Holland brings a unique fighting spirit to the game. Fans enjoyed watching him in action during the shows and are excited to see what he brings to the table in The GOAT.

The unique show promises an exhilarating journey filled with drama, competition, and camaraderie. With a diverse cast of individuals who bring their own unique charm to the show, viewers are in for a delight.

The GOAT premiered on May 9, 2024, on Prime Video, and new episodes are set to release every Thursday until June 27.