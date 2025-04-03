The Golden Bachelorette star Guy Gansert announces his new relationship, admits he "found" his person

The Golden Bachelorette contestant Guy Gansert has shared an update about his personal life. The 66-year-old former emergency room doctor appeared on Joan Vassos’ season of the ABC reality show, where he made it to the final two before Joan chose Chock Chapple. Nearly a year after the show aired, Guy took to Instagram to announce a new chapter in his life.

On April 1, 2024, he posted a photo with his new partner, Johanna Boston, standing together in front of a red heart sculpture at Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Resort & Spa in Mexico.

“I HAVE FOUND MY PERSON ❤️” he wrote in the caption.

The post quickly drew attention from fans and fellow members of The Golden Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelor franchise. Many expressed their support and happiness in the comments, including former contestants and show host Jesse Palmer. Joan Vassos, the lead of Guy’s season, also left a message on the post.

Guy, who recently retired from medicine after 35 years, spoke in a previous interview about his appearance on the show and his interest in guest-starring on General Hospital, marking another new step in his post-retirement life.

Fans and Bachelor Nation react to The Golden Bachelorette star Guy's announcement

Shortly after Guy Gansert shared his relationship news on Instagram, fans and familiar names from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette shows responded. Support poured in through the comments,

“Congratulations!!! ❤️ was secretly hoping you’d be the next Golden Bachelor — but you found your match! We are all rooting for you!” one of the followers wrote.

Another comment read,

“Guy, you officially broke the internet with this post. Congrats my dear friend!! I'm hopeful to one day make a similar post.”

Host Jesse Palmer also wrote that he was "So happy for you both!!!!” Susan Noles, a fellow contestant from the show, added, “Excited for you two💕.”

Joan Vassos, who was the lead of The Golden Bachelorette, left a note under the post.

“I’m so happy for you and I hope she knows how lucky she is. You’re golden my friend!” she wrote.

Guy had competed for her heart on the show and ended up as the runner-up to Chock Chapple, who ultimately got engaged to Joan.

Guy’s post-show journey and acting debut

After The Golden Bachelorette, Guy Gansert continued to stay connected with fans and show updates. In an earlier interview with People magazine in March, 2025, he spoke about being cast for a guest role on General Hospital, marking his acting debut. The opportunity came after he retired from a 35-year-long career as an emergency room doctor.

“Even though I was ecstatic over being a cast member on The Golden Bachelorette, this was an exciting opportunity to actually act and be a part of an iconic show,” he said.

Guy also shared how meaningful the friendships between the male contestants were.

“The relationships between the men definitely created bromances. Everyone only wants each other to succeed. At our golden years, we only want each other to be happy,” he added.

He expressed that the other cast members would likely be supportive of his new acting venture and his relationship. His time on the show gave him visibility, and he used the opportunity to explore new interests after retirement.

Fans can watch the previous episodes of The Golden Bachelorette currently streaming on ABC.

