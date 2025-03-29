The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos reveals she and Chock Chapple are in "no rush" to plan their wedding

The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos recently shared an update about her relationship with fiancé Chock Chapple following their engagement in the finale of the ABC show. In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation published on March 27, 2025, Vassos opened up about how they are enjoying their time together and not rushing into wedding plans.

Ad

The couple got engaged during the final episode, which took place in Bora Bora. Since then, they have been navigating a long-distance relationship between Maryland and Kansas, making time for each other despite their busy schedules and commitments.

“I think we’re really enjoying where we are right now, and I think if we put that pressure on us [to plan], we won’t enjoy what we’re doing now,” she shared in the interview.

Ad

Trending

Vassos explained that since they’re not planning for children and don’t feel pressured by a timeline, they prefer to focus on the present. Vassos and Chapple remain engaged and committed while taking their next steps at their own pace.

The Golden Bachelorette couple taking a back seat due to other family events

Ad

The Golden Bachelorette couple, Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple, explained that wedding planning is not their top priority at the moment. Vassos shared that several family events are happening in the coming months, including her son’s wedding.

“Joan has a son getting married this summer and then probably another one getting engaged,” Chapple said during the interview.

Vassos added,

“Yeah, so I have family weddings I’m dealing with, which is wonderful and all happy things. So we’re gonna take a back seat to all that.”

Ad

With a full calendar of events, The Golden Bachelorette couple agreed that rushing into wedding planning would only add unnecessary pressure. Vassos said they were not planning to have kids, and when the right time arrived, they would know and go ahead.

She added that for now, what they’re doing feels right, and they want to continue enjoying it without extra expectations. Chapple also acknowledged that their current phase is working well. Both understand that their journey doesn’t need to follow a strict timeline. They continue to spend time together and stay connected, even as they handle their personal lives and commitments.

Ad

Making a long-distance relationship work

Ad

Despite living in different states, Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple have found a schedule that works for them. They see each other roughly every other week and make plans together in advance.

“We kind of combine our schedules every month and see where we can see each other, so it’s been great,” Vassos explained.

The Golden Bachelorette star Chapple added that it takes planning and coordination, especially because they both have full lives. He shared that "Joan’s in charge." So he just showed up, and it worked out for them. The couple shared that their meetings often include travel to new places or events they can enjoy together.

Ad

“So with our meetings, we find something fun to do. We get great opportunities and we try to make it work for us,” she shared.

They’ve traveled to places like Cancún, Los Angeles, and New York as part of their efforts to stay connected. Vassos pointed out that even though they’re engaged, it doesn’t mean they need to be together all the time.

Ad

She also noted that if they go more than two weeks without seeing each other, they both begin to feel the absence. “That ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ is really true,” she added.

Watch the episodes of The Golden Bachelorette streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback