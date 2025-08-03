The Great American Recipe: Suwanee’s Shrimp Creole wins the best dish of season 4 episode 4

Episode 4 of The Great American Recipe season 4 was released on August 1, 2025. It had the contestants cook the recipes given out by the judges in the first round. For the second round, however, the contestants swapped their recipes with each other. Suwanee got Coby's recipe for a Shrimp Creole with Fried Fish. She aced it and was announced the winner of the episode. While making the fish, she felt like the flavours weren't amped up enough, so she added her own twist by using umami-flavoured sauces. She also conquered her fear of frying the white fish and received praise for doing it perfectly. The judges liked how her flavours worked together and how nicely seasoned it tasted. What The Great American Recipe judges said about Suwanee's dish on season 4 episode 4 While presenting her Shrimp Creole with Fried Fish to the judges, Suwanee stated that she made Coby's recipe her own by adding fish sauce and oyster sauce to the fish fillet. Francis liked how well the fish was fried and stated that he had never had fried fish where the dredge was so flavourful. &quot;I just get super umami flavors,&quot; he added. Judge Timothy agreed and praised the execution of Suwanee's dish. He liked how &quot;bold&quot; her sauce was and how creamy it tasted. He said that she could have cooked the shrimp a little bit less, as its texture got grainy because she overcooked it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the judges were done tasting all the dishes, they privately discussed which ones they liked to come to a joint conclusion on who to give the win to. Francis said that one of his favorite dishes this episode was Suwanee's because not only did she ace it, but also added her own twist to it by seasoning it with her choice of sauces. Timothy agreed and reiterated that while the shrimp was overcooked, the fish was fried perfectly, and the sauce had a lot of flavour. Tiffany acknowledged the fact that the spices Suwanee cooked with weren't her regular flavors, but she adapted well to the dish's ingredients and showed everyone that she was a strong cook. Then, when The Great American Recipe contestants were summoned for the announcement of the results, Francis told Suwanee that her dish was &quot;hearty&quot; and &quot;well-spiced&quot;. &quot;We were all really impressed by your tremendous flavour,&quot; he added before announcing her the winner. How The Great American Recipe star Suwanee made her Shrimp Creole in season 4 episode 4 While making Coby's dish, Suwanee came to The Great American Recipe confessional to state that going into that challenge, she felt nervous because she didn't know much about Cajun cooking. Coby then explained to her how exactly to make all the ingredients work because it was his recipe she was referring to. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe came to another confessional to state that Shrimp Creole was made with white fish, and frying it made it &quot;super crispy&quot;. He added that the creole sauce on top gave the dish the kick it needed. He noted that Suwanee always made dishes that had a lot of ingredients, so he believed that she was capable of cooking his simple recipe. Suwanee explained in another The Great American Recipe confessional that while making the Shrimp Creole sauce, she was building on its flavours as she cooked it. She shared that cooking southern dishes was out of her comfort zone, but because she came out on top with a southern dish in the first round, she was hopeful about acing it again in the second round. While cooking her dish, she said that she wanted to amplify its flavours, so she was adding her own twist by using oyster sauce. Her concern was frying the fish perfectly because it was the main protein. As it turned out, Suwanee did fry her fish well, and her use of flavouring also worked. For more updates on The Great American Recipe season 4, fans can follow PBS' official Instagram, @pbsfood.