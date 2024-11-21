The Masked Singer season 12 episode 8 recap: Four Group C contestants face-off on Miley Cyrus night

The Masked Singer kicked off season 12 on Fox on September 25, 2024. The reality show's eighth episode aired on November 20, 2024, featuring Group C's intense battle for survival. Following Vanessa Hudgens' triumph as Goldfish in season 11, this season boasts 12 contestants vying for the top spot.

The judging panel consists of Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, with Nick Cannon reprising his hosting duties. In the latest episode, the contestants paid tribute to Miley Cyrus, performing her hit song Party in the U.S.A. Strawberry Shortcake, Ice King, Royal Knight, and Sherlock Hound took the stage.

By the evening's end, Ice King was eliminated, revealing Drake Bell as the celebrity behind the mask. This season's contestants collectively boast 21 Grammy nominations, 14 Emmy nods, and 202 film appearances.

Trending

A new twist introduced celebrity ambassadors, former The Masked Singer contestants with personal connections to the current singers. These ambassadors will provide crucial clues about the contestants' identities, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 12 episode 8?

The Masked Singer's highly anticipated Miley Cyrus night kicked off with Sherlock Hound's energetic performance. His clue package highlighted his free-spirited and fun nature, reminiscent of Miley's youthful energy. He referenced his past challenges, including a notable case that ended a nearly century-long curse. This impressive accomplishment earned him a spot in history.

“As a young Hollywood starlet, that Miley was known for being free-spirited and fun. Just like this old dog. See, when I was younger, I ran wild, crazy and free. Always gunning for a challenge. That’s when I found myself in the bullpen, facing my biggest case yet. To break an almost century-long curse."

Sherlock Hound's video showcased a stuffed bull, symbolizing his triumph. The panel guessed Adam Levine, Johnny Rzeznik, Scott Stapp, Hozier, or Nate Ruess. A bonus clue revealed a wig, hinting at his ability to reinvent himself, much like Miley. This transformation has been a key aspect of his career.

Strawberry Shortcake took the stage next, sharing her connection to Miley through their shared dreams and experiences. Both grew up in the public eye, living glamorous lives and facing heartbreak. Her video featured an apple and a skull-and-crossbones mug— subtle hints at her past.

The Masked Singer panel speculated Strawberry Shortcake might be Chloe Fineman, Hilary Duff, or Ashley Tisdale, considering their similar backgrounds. Strawberry Shortcake's performance showcased her vocal range and emotional depth.

Royal Knight's clue package took a more subtle approach. She described her life chapters, echoing Miley's transformations. Despite feeling broken from past relationships and betrayals, she found love and strength with her partner. Images of a gumball machine appeared in her video.

The panel suggested Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kate Hudson, or Aubrey Plaza, considering their acting backgrounds and personal stories. Royal Knight's emotional performance highlighted her resilience.

Next was Ice King, who delivered an emotional performance, sharing his personal struggles. Like Miley, he faced intense media scrutiny. This year, he bravely shared his truth but initially regretted it. His video displayed a spider web and a lost-and-found box.

"Miley and I actually have a lot in common. We both know the media can be totally uncool. And this year, I’ve been part of a firestorm of press. I finally felt ready to tell my truth to the world. And so I did. And then instantly regretted it," revealed Ice King in a voiceover.

The panel guessed Joe Jonas, Shia LaBeouf, Drake Bell, or James Franco, considering their experiences with media attention. Ice King's vulnerability resonated with the audience.

In the end, Ice King received the lowest score and was eliminated from The Masked Singer. Final guesses included Shia LaBeouf, Joe Jonas, James Franco, and Cole Sprouse. However, Ice King's true identity was revealed as Drake Bell from Drake and Josh fame.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback