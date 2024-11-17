"The plot thickens"— Rashaun quips as he and Lori steal a deal from Kevin on Shark Tank

ABC released the latest episode of Shark Tank on November 15, 2024, which featured a new set of entrepreneurs hoping to impress an investor. Two of those entrepreneurs were Darien Craig and Brandon Echols, founders of Y'all Sweet Tea. The duo from Hayden, Alabama sought to expand their business further after appearing on Season 16, Episode 5 of ABC's Shark Tank.

Established in July 2015, Y'all Sweet Tea specializes in sweet teas and ready-to-make drinks. The company reported impressive sales of $4 million last year, with a 20% profit margin. Darien and Brandon reinvested most of their earnings into the business, focusing primarily on marketing.

During their Shark Tank appearance, the founders caught the eye of sharks after their pitch. Mark Cuban acknowledged the brand's potential, stating that Walmart needed Y'all Sweet Tea as much as the company needed Walmart.

Rashaun Williams initially proposed a $500,000 investment for 10% equity, which sparked interest from the other investors. Barbara Corcoran withdrew from the negotiations, supporting Williams' offer.

Kevin O'Leary, impressed by Y'all Sweet Tea's social media presence, asked to team up with Rashaun to offer $500,000 for 20% equity. Lori Greiner though spoke to Rashaun separately and countered with a separate proposal to partner with him.

"Well, the plot thickens over here. Lori wants to help scale this thing to the moon as well and we will split to $500,000 for 15%," revealed Rashaun.

After negotiations, Darien Craig and Brandon Echols accepted the joint offer from Lori Greiner and Rashaun Williams, securing $500,000 in exchange for 15% of their company.

How did Shark Tank's Y'all Sweet Tea come to be? History explored

Y'all Sweet Tea was founded in July 2015 by Darien Craig and Brandon Echols, offering ready-to-make beverages with a focus on sweet teas. The company has since expanded its product line to include seasoning, ground coffee, and cookware.

Darien Craig graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Jefferson State Community College. He worked as an operations assistant at Gerald Swindle Inc. from 2012, followed by brief stints as a sales representative at Commercial Printing Company and social media manager at TH Marine Supplies.

In 2016, Craig founded The Outdoors Agency, a creative content and social media management company. He leveraged his expertise to establish a strong social media presence for Y'all Sweet Tea, achieving top engagement among competitors.

Craig's inspiration for Y'all Sweet Tea stemmed from childhood memories of drinking sweet tea with his grandfather. The idea took shape in high school, but it wasn't until he lost his job that he decided to take action. With his last paycheck, he invested $300 to launch the first batch of Y'all Sweet Tea. The name was chosen to convey authentic Southern charm.

Initially, the company sold its products at events, but the outreach was limited. In 2020, Craig rebranded Y'all Sweet Tea, introducing custom-blended black teas and a fresh marketing strategy. The company began utilizing social media and influencer partnerships to grow its business.

By April 2021, Y'all Sweet Tea was officially launched, selling tea in gallon-sized bags that allowed customers to replicate Craig's family recipe. A significant partnership with Brenda Gantt, a Facebook cooking channel with 4 million followers, helped boost sales. Y'all Sweet Tea is based in Hayden, Alabama, and had not raised any funds prior to its appearance on Shark Tank.

The company's tea bags are made from high-quality tea leaves. To prepare the tea, one tea bag is steeped in a gallon of water for nine minutes, then mixed with ice and sugar in a jug.

Watch new episodes of Shark Tank on Fridays at 8/7c on ABC as the next episode is released on November 22, 2024.

