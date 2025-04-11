"The President's supposed to do that" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary supports Trump encouraging Americans to buy stocks

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary recently shared his views on President Donald Trump's decision to encourage Americans to invest in the stock market, particularly by purchasing stocks. On April 10, 2025, Kevin posted a clip from his interview with Don Lemon on The Don Lemon Show via his official Instagram account, stating:

Ad

"Yeah, he's telling people to go buy the American index. What's the-- The President's supposed to do that. He's supposed to be a cheerleader."

The Shark Tank investor backed the President's line of action and explained it was a piece of wise advice because the market was volatile and stood corrected at 20%. He reiterated that it was a "good time to buy." The comments were made in light of the recent tariff announcements made by the American government and suspicions about insider trading.

Ad

Trending

Kevin then called out people who utilized their time scrutinizing the President's policies instead of worrying about the country. He further dismissed claims of stock market "manipulation" and defended the President, by saying that he wanted the citizens to be patient and optimistic about the future of the country.

"I don't think he's manipulating the stock market" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary comments on Trump's recent policies

Ad

When host Don Lemon asked Kevin O'Leary about the President encouraging the citizens to "go buy" and invest in the stock market, Kevin said it was what he was supposed to do. The Shark Tank star supported it, stating it was part of his responsibilities. He believed the President was celebrating entrepreneurship.

"He knows there's a lot of volatility. He's telling them, 'Look, the market's corrected 20% and it's a good time to buy,'" he explained.

Ad

Kevin then went on to explain why he believed people struggled to align with the recent policies and statements by noting that:

"The one thing I know is that 50% of the population has Trump derangement syndrome and that's not gonna change."

Ad

The business owner claimed that the majority of the population spent most of their time parsing and scrutinizing "everything" related to the President. Although he said he understood why, Kevin urged people to redirect their attention to the goodwill of the nation instead of the actions of a particular person.

The Shark Tank investor then recalled the past four years and noted that prioritizing anything but the benefit of the country would drag its people further behind.

Ad

"The guy's the President of the United States. Get over it. And then, in three and a half years, he won't be. But, my goodness, what a waste of energy," he added.

Ad

When the host asked Kevin about the claims of stock market manipulation, he dismissed them, claiming they were "total speculation" and "noise" that was "irrelevant." However, when the interviewer reiterated that it was not the first time they were hearing about stock manipulation, Kevin said:

"I don't think he's manipulating the stock market. I think he's driving policy particularly on China with its extraordinary tariffs, and it's causing a lot of angst around the world, not just domestically."

Ad

The Shark Tank star stated that the President wanted the citizens to "hang in there" as he was doing something "that no one's been able to do." Although there was "volatility," he hoped people remained optimistic.

Consequently, Kevin refused to believe the speculations surrounding insider trading, saying they did not have "much traction to it" and added that they did not influence market volatility either.

Shark Tank episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More