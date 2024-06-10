The Real Housewives of Dubai: What is Caroline Stanbury's net worth as of 2024?

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premiered on June 2, 2024, on Bravo, featuring the return of Caroline Stanbury and other members from the first season. Stanbury is a British entrepreneur and a prominent figure in the world of reality television. She charms her fans by flaunting her affluent and lavish lifestyle on the show.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caroline Stanbury has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Renowned for her role on the popular reality show Ladies of London, Stanbury has also appeared on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. She has worked as a personal fashion stylist before featuring on The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Caroline Stanbury's upbringing, career, and current business ventures explored

Stanbury was born on April 28, 1976, to venture capitalist Anthony Stanbury and Elizabeth Stanbury. She established her career by working as a personal stylist and venturing into the industry of luxury goods. She made a name for herself in the competitive luxury retail business after founding her own company, Gift Library, in 2008.

After the store shut down in 2015, Stanbury continued to explore her options by catering to the demands of her high-end clientele. She reportedly curated a collection of furniture with ECmyLIFE.

While managing her career, Stanbury starred in the reality TV show Ladies of London in 2014. This marked the start of her television career and made her a well-known face in the reality TV universe. After the show ended in 2017, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives franchise. The Real Housewives of Dubai aired its first episode in June 2022.

As stated on her official Instagram handle, Stanbury runs a business called Bust the Label with her husband, Sergio Carrallo, where they sell various kinds of organic supplements. She is also working on building a "magical space," a get-away resort, in Bali, Indonesia. The project is currently a work in progress.

Stanbury is also known for hosting her podcast Uncut & Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury.

Caroline Stanbury's current relationship with her husband Sergio Carrallo

Stanbury was married to investment banker Ceb Habib from 2004 to 2019, after which they divorced. Stanbury opened up about her divorce in an interview with The Daily Dish in February 2020, where she said:

"He wants a quieter life, I'm more out there, he's not gonna get onstage and do all that stuff that I do."

After her divorce from Habib, the Real Housewives of Dubai star started dating Sergio Carrallo, a former professional soccer player, in 2020. He played for the New York Cosmos but did not remain in the field for a long time.

Carrallo proposed to Caroline in January 2021, during a vacation in the Himalayas, and they subsequently tied the knot later that year in a grand wedding ceremony. The duo currently lives in their lavish home in Dubai. After quitting football, Carrallo started his own business called Venture.

Currently, as seen in the season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Stanbury is seen addressing the challenges of facing having a baby in her 40s. While Carrallo wishes to have a child soon, Stanbury refuses, saying:

"I currently have one baby boy embryo on ice where he can stay for the foreseeable future."

Fans speculate trouble in paradise as Caroline Stanbury declines the offer of having a child with her husband anytime soon.

Viewers can stream The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 only on BravoTV.