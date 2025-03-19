The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia set to discuss parents' divorce and legal issues in new podcast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has followed Teresa Giudice’s life for over a decade, including her family’s ups and downs. Now, her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, is launching her own podcast, Casual Chaos, to share her experiences growing up in the public eye.

In an interview with People magazine on March 18, 2025, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Gia teased that her upcoming iHeartRadio podcast will cover various aspects of her life, including her parents’ divorce, legal issues, relationships, and personal growth. She also announced on Instagram that the Casual Chaos trailer is already out and the podcast will premiere on March 24, 2025.

"I'm excited to talk about all these topics and really connect with my fans on a personal level," Gia shared.

Gia, who grew up with her three younger sisters, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, has been on the The Real Housewives of New Jersey show since she was eight.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia’s perspective on her family's journey

Gia explained that Casual Chaos will include reflections on her family's experiences, particularly her parents' legal issues and their 2020 divorce. As someone who has lived through these events in the limelight, she said that sharing her story could help others relate to similar challenges.

"I think you learn from your parents. You learn from what you see. You learn from just watching yourself on TV," Gia said.

Throughout the show’s run, Gia has been featured during key family moments, including her father Joe Giudice’s court-ordered deportation and Teresa’s ongoing conflicts with Joe and Melissa Gorga. She reflected on how these events helped her to mature quickly.

"I learned to speak up for myself and speak up for my family because there’s just been scenarios where things weren’t true," she previously told People in 2023.

She mentioned in the latest interview that she hopes to address these experiences from her own perspective via Casual Chaos. She added she is excited to show her fans a "fun, lighthearted side" of her. The podcast will include conversations with influencers, reality stars, and beauty experts, offering insights into both personal stories and broader lifestyle discussions.

Teresa Giudice’s support and Gia’s approach to storytelling

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia shared that her mother, Teresa Giudice is fully supportive of her new project.

"She's happy for me. She's like, ‘You're killing it and this is going to be your year,’" she said.

Beyond family topics, the podcast will explore health, wellness, and relationships. Gia hopes to create a space where she can connect with her audience on a deeper level.

"I'm definitely going to cover it all. This is what I have been through and it's my story to tell," she said.

Gia further said that she'd like to have candid discussions and give fans a sneak peek into her life outside of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Her podcast will be accessible on popular streaming services like iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Apart from her podcast, Gia Giudice has received her Bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University (2023). She aspires to be a lawyer and has worked as a legal intern. In addition to this, Gia is a social media influencer who works with brands, sharing lifestyle content.

Fans can watch the previous episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo.

