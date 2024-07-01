The Real Housewives of New Jersey: The aftermath of Danielle and Jennifer’s fight explored

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 has had episodes full of dramatic turns and twists. Throughout the season, fans were curious to know what happened between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral since there had been multiple teasers and clips, hinting at a major upcoming fight.

It was revealed on the June 23 episode that the explosive verbal fight happened at Teresa's party. Initially, Jennifer was implying that Danielle’s charity event wasn't being planned with the best intentions as she doubted Danielle. Then the conversation shifted to a photoshoot with their hairdresser, Melissa. Jennifer thought Danielle was trying to sabotage a new opportunity for her by saying there was "no payment involved."

Soon, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members got into a massive fight which got physical. In the recently released episode, both Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral reflected on their behavior. Each of them narrated their version of the story.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9, titled Behind Frenemy Lines, was released exclusively on Bravo TV on June 30, 2024. The episode synopsis mentioned how quickly an argument between cast members Danielle and Jennifer turned into a "brawl" due to the "hostility" between the two.

The synopsis read:

"In the aftermath of Teresa's tumultuous Tulum Party, Jennifer and Danielle tell two different versions of what went down; Margaret worries for Joe after receiving some unnerving test results; Danielle hosts a relaunch party for Boujie Kidz."

What happened after the fight broke out between Danielle and Jennifer on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey episode 9, Danielle talked about her fight with Jennifer Aydin to her husband. She explained that Aydin was attacking her character and accusing her of things she didn't do. According to Danielle, her co-star wanted attention and would shift situations and make them seem different in the same light.

She mentioned how quickly she had to switch on the "defense mode" as Jennifer attacked her. During Danielle's confessional interview, she said:

"Jennifer lies in situations and turns into just the complete opposite she's just out to destroy. So you're gonna bash me as a person and then put your hands on me?"

Meanwhile, Jennifer talked to Teresa and said that she was trying to defend herself from Danielle because she was "in her face." Jennifer also said that her concerns about taking money from the charity event were valid as Danielle's tone was questionable.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member opened up about her feelings, stating that she was trying to give her friend the "benefit of the doubt. Jennifer said:

"I've been trying so hard not to say anything because I still wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt but the way that she yelled at me was like trying to make it seem like I was trying to do something dirty and it's like what the hell. She's very selfish."

To see whether the two cast members get back on good terms with one another, stream The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 exclusively on Bravo TV and Peacock TV. The upcoming episode 10, titled Inner Perce Of My Mind, is set to release on July 14, 2024.

