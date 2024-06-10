Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 6- Recap and more details explored

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 6 was released on June 9, on Bravo. The newest episode was titled Margs and Marriage, and saw some serious developments going down after Rachel and Teresa got into a feud in the last episode.

One of the biggest highlights of the episode was Teresa's invitation to Jackie. The two ladies met to deepen their friendship and talk about their common enemy, Margaret.

Margaret, on the other hand, was in North Carolina for a friend's birthday and missed out on the whole brunch fight that happened the previous day. Her friend Rachel called her to fill her in on the details.

What went down on Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 6?

Teresa played basketball with her boyfriend Louie

Some of the early moments of the newest episode saw Teresa and Louie having a little fun outdoors. While Louie was already out playing, Teresa joined him wearing athleisure, which was a pleasant surprise for him. As she strutted her way in, she asked him if she could play with him.

She also asked him if he liked what she wore, and he said yeah. She then asked him if he wanted her to wear it to the gym, and explained that she meant if he would be okay with her wearing it out. Louie replied,

"I know where you sleep at night".

Melissa talked to her daughter

Melissa's daughter Antonia called her from college. Melissa asked her if she got out of class and even asked to say hi to her roommate, Jaycie. When she asked her if she had decided what she wanted to major in, Antonia said, "Business Management", which caused her mom to ask her if she wanted franchise envy.

Melissa debriefed Joe

Melissa told Joe about the dramatic brunch she had gone to the previous day on Real Housewives of New Jersey. She elaborated on the part where Danielle asked her friends Jen and Teresa, and asked them if they set her up. She then said it was funny that Teresa tried to flip the story in her favor. She said,

"So Danielle, I think she is realizing that you need to have their back, but are they gonna have yours?"

Jackie showed up at Teresa's house

When Jackie showed up at Teresa's house on Real Housewives of New Jersey, she said she felt better vibes with Teresa and Jen, and she wanted to be friends with people who made her "happy". While there, Jackie and Teresa talked about their common foe, Margaret, and Jackie shared how she didn't understand Margaret's way of showing support.

She also commended Teresa on calling John Fuda a parking attendant, while Teresa said, "that's what he is".

Rachel got on a call with Margaret

At the Fuda house on Real Housewives of New Jersey, Rachel dialed up Margaret, who had missed out on the explosive brunch last episode because she was at a friend's birthday in North Carolina. Rachel called her to fill her in on details from the previous day. Margaret was shocked to know about things getting feudal between Rachel and Teresa.

Rachel told her that Teresa never answered why she said what she said about her husband. She then told Margaret that Teresa called her husband a parking attendant, to which Margaret said,

"Isn't her husband unemployed and mooches off of her?"

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 are released every Sunday, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.