The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Fessler discusses season 14 drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing season 14 and has seen the cast be at odds several times. One of the big blowouts so far was between Teresa Giudice and the Fudas during which Giudice called John Fuda the "biggest drug deal" in Bergen County in season 14 episode 1.

Although Teresa and the Fudas had been at odds, another cast member extended an olive branch toward Teresa. In the following episode, Jennifer Fessler, who was close friends with Rachel Fuda, had a private conversation with Teresa about certain things that happened ahead of the explosive season 13 reunion special.

Teresa and Jennifer's closeness caused a rift between the latter and her friendships, which was also played out in season 14. The cast member spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the show. The RHONJ season 14 cast member clarified she never told Margaret Joseph that she wouldn't be around Louie or talk to the couple.

She said that when she told Margaret that if Joseph didn't want to be around "these people," neither would she, she meant being a part of the Bravo show in general. She said:

"Margaret, as you know, went back and did the show again, and so here I am. I didn't say I would never be around Louie, or talk to Louise and Teresa again."

"My intentions were always good"—The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jenn Fessler explains her conversation with Teresa

While talking to the publication, Jennifer Fessler discussed her private conversation with Teresa Giudice, which was showcased in season 14 episode 2. She said she wanted to talk to the cast member to "clarify some things." Jennifer said:

"My intentions were always good. My intentions were to clarify some things, right? To talk to Teresa and make sure that it was not out there that John Fuda is not a drug dealer, John Fuda is a fabulous father and a professional and responsible. So I was actually sort of happy with that part of our conversation, even though Rachel and John would have preferred that I didn't speak to them at all. Lesson learned."

Jenn Fessler also chimed in on Margaret's discomfort about coming up in conversation with Teresa, with whom she cut ties in the past. Jenn and Teresa spoke briefly about the alleged phone call Louie made to the cast member's son and Teresa denied the claim.

Jenn said that she didn't communicate what she thought well, which gave fans the impression that she didn't believe Margaret. In the Entertainment Tonight interview, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star clarified that she did believe that "Louie did call Margaret's son."

After the episode aired, fans reacted to Margaret and Rachel's faces when Teresa and Jenn were talking. They believed The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 cast members were worried about Jenn spilling their secrets to their enemy.

"No, they are the most boring two women in the world, got nothing. By the way, if they did have secrets, nobody's hearing from me."

Where does Jenn Fessler stand with Rachel and Margaret since filming the latest season?

During the conversation, The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 star revealed that although she and Margaret were still friends, the same could not be said about her relationship with Rachel Fuda. The two had not spoken in months and grew apart while filming the Bravo show.

Rachel Fuda also said they were no longer friends while talking to the same publication. Jenn said that she was "sad about it" and hoped they would be able to rekindle the friendship eventually.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 airs episodes weekly on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.