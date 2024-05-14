The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 14 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, May 12, 2024. During the segment, the cast gathered for another party but things didn't go as planned as Jenn Fessler's proximity to Teresa Giudice didn't sit well with some of the other cast members.

During the party, Teresa pulled Jenn Fessler aside for a conversation which had some of the ladies worried. The two cleared the air about what went down before the reunion as well as about the current events of the group.

Fans of the Bravo show took to social media to chime in on the situation.

"Give Jen Fessler a full time contract next season. She should've had one this season to begin with. She is fun and she stays neutral without flip flopping #RHONJ," one person said.

"I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again — Jen Fessler should have been a full time housewife. She’s fun, she thinks for herself, and she’s able to interact and engage with everyone in the group. I’m a fan. #RHONJ," one another wrote.

"Jen Fessler looking for a pot before talking to tree. She’s my spirit animal. Also it’s interesting how some people were so bothered by her talking to Tre or what she’d tell her… #rhonj," a tweet read.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans further said that they enjoyed the cast member "spilling hot tea."

"Jen Fessler is really that girl. She’s not taking any sides this season, and she’s spilling hot tea. She better get a full time contract next season, i’m not playing. Shes over being Margaret’s fiddle and going with vibes only. #RHONJ," one person said.

"Sooo Jen Fessler confirmed that they were plotting, planning, and scheming on ways to Rebuttal whatever Teresa and Jen would have to say to them & everybody acting as if it’s not a big deal but if Teresa would’ve did that it would be WW3 #RHONJ," another person wrote.

While some season 14 fans enjoyed Jenn and Teresa's conversation, others slammed Fessler for the same:

"I don't like Jennifer Fessler. She's snake-like in a weird way. #RHONJ," one tweet read.

"This entire episode was a snoozefest except for the last three minutes. And Jennifer Fessler is full of ish about the pre-reunion meet up. She had nothing to do with any of the beef so she and her husband had no reason to be at a pre-reunion meeting at Marge's. #RHONJ," one person said.

"Jen fessler just gives pick me vibes she’s clearly trying to be Teresa friend because she wants a full time spot on the show so in order to do that she needs to befriend the queen bee which is Teresa #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

Teresa and Jenn Fessler have a one-on-one during RHONJ season 14 episode 2

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 2, the cast gathered to party with Nate and Danielle where Teresa pulled Jenn Fessler aside for a private discussion.

Teresa told the recurring cast member and friend of the cast she heard that everyone met up at Margaret's house the night before filming season 13's reunion special. She added that Luis met with Frank Catania, who told him about the gathering and asked Fessler why they were gathered.

Jenn told the season 14 star that everyone was preparing for Luis to have a lot of information on them since he hired a private investigator. She further listed everyone involved, including Jackie, Margaret and Joe, Jeff and herself, and Melissa and Joe Gorga, and Rachel and John Fuda.

Jennifer Fessler said:

"It was, like, a get-together to say, 'we're walking into this sh*t show. When they come at us with this, we can come back at them with, whatever, XYZ."

Episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 are available to stream on Bravo.