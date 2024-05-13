“The matriarch of Jersey”: The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans react to cast talking about Teresa

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 12, 2024. During the segment, the cast got ready to attend a party at the shore house.

Ahead of the party, the cast was seen filming individually, and Rachel, Margaret, and Melissa spoke about Rachel and Teresa's argument from the previous season.

Later in the episode, when it was time to let loose and enjoy the party, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans took to social media to chime in about the cast's reaction to Teresa's presence.

"Teresa walking into the party and the girls are pressed and irritated. That’s what you call the matriarch of jersey, she’s not going anywhere. #RHONJ," one person wrote.

“'I thought she was my ride or die and in this moment I don’t see that Jen' Rachel losing her sh*t over Tre just talking to Fessler. She doesn’t even know what they talked about. Their plan to push Tre out and have everyone against her is failing fast," one tweet read.

"They are so pressed by Teresa. They all had a reaction, they hate that she doesn’t entertain them, and Melissa and Joe are seething at the fact that she doesn’t acknowledge them. Look at Margaret having to tell Melissa to tone it down with her reaction. #RHONJ," another tweet read.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans also chimed in on Melissa Gorga's reaction upon seeing her estranged sister-in-law on screen.

"Melissa really isn’t handling this very well. Her face when she walked in. What happened to 'I’m okay. I don’t care about being in the same room as her.' Even Margaret had to tell her to stop. #RHONJ," one tweet read.

"I thought Meliar & MargeRAT said they didn’t want to talk about Teresa this year???? Why are they sitting in a scene talking about her??? Guess that didn’t last long. #RHONJ," another tweet read.

"Melissa can truly not help but bring up Teresa every season. It's laughable and stale that Joe Gorga and Melissa still play the victim with their involvement with the family drama. They are not victims. #RHONJ," one person wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans further said:

"Melissa can’t ever say that she isn’t bothered by Teresa anymore. She cant stand that she isn’t getting attention, even bad attention from her. She is beyond bothered. The mask fell off. And also…grow up," one person wrote.

"That’s how you know you’re that b*tch when you walk in and your presence literally changes folks energies. Teresa just breathing and it bothers her spirit," another tweet read.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14: Margaret, Rachel, and Melissa talk about Teresa

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, Melissa, Rachel, and Margaret met up. During the segment, they spoke about Teresa and Rcahel's fight from the previous episode. Rachel claimed Teresa shouldn't have commented about John Fuda's past, since he dealt drugs as a teenager, whereas she went to jail as an adult.

When the cast made their way to the shore house, Rachel shaded Jenn Fessler about being friends with Teresa Giudice. Jenn explained that she wasn't as close with the latter as she was with Rachel, but noted that the RHONJ star fought "dirty." She admitted that whatever Teresa said about John Fuda was "horrible" but added that she only went as low as the other person.

When the party started, several cast members continued talking about the previous party and Teresa and Rachel's argument with other attendees. When Teresa finally arrived, the cast members didn't have the nicest reaction to her presence.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 will return next week with a brand new episode next week on Bravo.