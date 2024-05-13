The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 2: Recap and more details explored

Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 was released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 8 pm ET. It saw the continued tension between Teresa Guidice and the couple, Rachel and John Fuda, following an argument in the last episode.

The latest episode also saw Danielle Cabral laying the foundation to make her little daughter a star while Melissa Gorga threw a farewell party for her daughter, who was set to leave for college. The episode also took the cast back to their favorite holiday destination - the Jersey shore, where their past differences got the better of them.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) know about Danielle's rocky relationship with her brother, which unraveled in the last season. In the latest episode, viewers discovered that Danielle was also estranged from her father.

What happened on episode 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14?

The last episode saw Teresa and Melissa prepping to see their daughters off to college, as their daughters packed.

In episode 2, titled The Icing on the Brain Cake, Melissa wanted to celebrate her daughter, Antonia, going off to college and threw a farewell lunch for the same. The bittersweet occasion was shared with friends and family that Joe and Melissa had invited. Since Teresa wasn't present, it seemed like Melissa had a cordial lunch with the rest of the ladies.

Melissa then proceeded to play a game of pickleball with Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs. Meanwhile, the supposed groupism between the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey seemed to come forth with Jennifer Aydin, Teresa, and Danielle seen getting together at Teresa's house. There, the three women are reportedly getting their butts strengthened with intense vibrating machines. At the same time, Dolores Catania is seen all alone on the other side, working on a real estate project.

As the last leg of the episode, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are off to Jersey Shore, their favorite vacation destination close to home. While there, instead of sharing Teresa's property, Danielle opted to stay with Rachel. This was new and would show fans a new dynamic, especially after Rachel, and Teresa, Danielle's friend, were beefing in the last episode.

They also revealed to the fans that this would be their only trip this season. Their second trip was to be in the Berkshires, but it was canceled after the house burnt down in the wildfires. So this could be the only chance for the fans looking to see The Real Housewives of New Jersey on a trip.

When the ladies were off to attend Nate Cabral's celebration of life, Jen and Teresa went aside for a break with their weed pens. Teresa started talking to Jenn about some of the rumors the other cast members were spreading before the reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13. Jenn listened intently as she tried to bond with Teresa, without hurting the feelings of Melissa, Rachel, or Margaret.

However, the moment had the potential to give rise to another conflict in the upcoming episodes as Melissa, Rachel, and Margaret could question Jenn's loyalty. With the show divided into rigid groups, any interaction including the members from opposing allegiances, could result in them getting accused of treachery.

The episode ended with a glimpse into Margaret's feud with Jackie, which the fans will get to see in the next episode titled Shore-ing Up Sides.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air on Bravo every Sunday, at 8 pm ET.