What happened between John and Teresa on RHONJ? Details explored

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ), currently airing season 14, dropped episode two on Bravo on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The segment saw the cast continue talking about John Fuda and Teresa Giudice's argument from the previous episode about the former's past as an alleged drug dealer.

While in conversation with Margaret and Melissa, Rachel Fuda went over the details of her argument with Teresa during the previous episode. In the season premiere of RHONJ season 14, Teresa and Jennifer discussed several accusations that John Fuda's ex made against the Bravo star, and during a heated argument with Rachel Fuda, Teresa repeated the allegations.

Teresa Giudice called John Fuda "the biggest drug dealer" in RHONJ season 14

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premiere episode, titled, Birthday Bombshell, the cast gathered to surprise Jenn Fessler on her birthday during a party arranged by Rachel Fuda.

RHONJ's Rachel explained in a confessional that while she had no interest in being friends with Teresa and her husband, she wanted to make the day special for Jenn. She recalled that Luis hired a private investigator to look into her and John.

On their way to the party, Teresa and Jennifer spoke of the accusations Brittany Malsch, John Fuda's ex, made against him after the season 13 reunion. Jeniffer said she heard some "kinky sh*t" about him, and Teresa noted that she did as well. The former told the cameras that the accusations, which claimed that John was a drug dealer and liked a "purple d*ldo," were "all over social media."

During the party, John Fuda wondered where Luis was. His and Joe Gorga's conversation with Paul quickly went south when the former questioned him about Luis' whereabouts. Dolores broke up the argument, and the party continued; however, that wasn't the only screaming match of the night.

While the party was set to wrap up, Teresa walked up to Rachel and told her that while she didn't want to talk to her, she just wanted to let the RHONJ season 14 cast member know that her husband went after Luis and his reputation. Rachel Fuda told the Bravo celebrity that their husbands should have that conversation separately.

Teresa explained that Luis did reach out to John to clear the air before coming to the party. Rachel pointed out that he wasn't at the party, and Teresa explained that he had a last-minute business meeting. She further asked Rachel why the two should try to resolve their issues in a public setting.

Rachel told The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member that John would have pulled Luis aside for a conversation, while Teresa said it didn't work that way.

"John and Luis are never going to be friends," Rachel said.

Teresa said that "as gentlemen," they should have had a private conversation, and Rachel asked her what she knew about "gentlemen." The former said her husband was one and that Rachel didn't know him. The latter replied that she didn't want to know him.

Teresa said that she didn't want to know her husband either and recalled John telling Luis that he had "tremendous" respect for Teresa since she and John went to jail.

"I heard he was the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County," Teresa said.

Rachel clarified that her husband was not a drug dealer, but Teresa told her not to "come" for her husband because she would retaliate. As Teresa was leaving, Rachel told her husband about her and Teresa's conversation. John wondered why Rachel would "entertain a f*cking loser" like her, and Rachel asked Teresa if she wanted to tell John what she had said.

The RHONJ star clarified that she heard it from John's ex and that it was all over social media. John asked her whether she was listening to a convicted felon, and Teresa replied by reminding him that both of them went to prison as well. While John tried to make his point, Teresa didn't let him talk, and the two got into an argument.

In the latest episode, Rachel explained that when John was 17 years old, "he was selling pot and got arrested." The RHONJ cast member slammed Teresa in a confessional for "weaponsizing" John's childhood.

RHONJ season 14 airs weekly on Sundays on Bravo.