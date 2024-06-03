Episode 5 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 dropped on Sunday, June 2, and was titled Glitz and Blitz. It saw the start of some new feuds and some of the old ones come to an end.

While Melissa and Jennifer met for lunch to solve their long-standing rivalry, Margaret and Jackie got into a fight at the baseball match after Jackie accused the former of never taking her side.

There was a small argument between Danielle and Jennifer too, but it didn't last long. Things worsened between Rachel and Teresa because of the latter's comment on the former's husband being a drug dealer.

What went down on episode 5 of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14?

Melissa, Rachel, and Danielle go out for dinner

In episode 5 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, several things were discussed when the three ladies met for dinner. Danielle pointed out that she saw Melissa talking to Jennifer, and asked her how it went. She said she was actually supposed to go to lunch with her soon, which further shocked Danielle.

Melissa explained that she asked Jennifer to meet her because she wanted to discuss their strained relationship.

Danielle then opened up about her problems with her father and said that they hadn't spoken for over a year. Melissa advised her to put her guard down and initiate a conversation with him.

Jackie and Margaret get into a fight

Explaining their feud to her family, Margaret said that her fight with Jackie started because she mediated a fight between her and Danielle. Jackie was mad at Danielle for not inviting her to the party, but Margaret took Danielle's side and reprimanded Jackie for asking to be invited amidst growing tensions between both groups.

Jackie in turn, picked a fight with Margaret for never taking her side. Teresa and Jennifer, in another scene, were getting a facial and decided to call Jackie to ask her what happened at the baseball game.

They stood in solidarity with her and jokingly even liked pictures of her with Margaret, on her social media.

Melissa and Jennifer meet for lunch

When Melissa and Jennifer finally met for lunch to solve their long-reigning animosity. Things got heated before they calmed. They discussed Melissa's cheating rumor, as Jennifer said she wasn't the one to spread it.

Melissa then accused Jennifer of having a "h*rd-on" for her husband, which Jennifer denied. Jennifer in turn, said that Melissa and her friends were okay to move forward with her husband and be friendly with him without talking to her.

Melissa respected the fact that Jennifer was expressing her insecurities, and agreed to take care of it. The ladies, at last, agreed to keep their differences aside and be more amicable.

The ladies of Real Housewives of New Jersey meet for lunch

At their lunch on Real Housewives of New Jersey, the discussion revolved around the baseball game fight. Danielle accused the ladies of not coming forth to defend her when Margaret talked badly about her at the party. She also accused Jennifer of making fun of her at the baseball game.

Jennifer said she merely reenacted Danielle's say and was not mimicking her, as reported by Margaret. Jennifer denied any ill intentions from her side, which Danielle believed.

Rachel and Teresa talk it out

Rachel was mad at Teresa since she called her husband a drug dealer in the first episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14. They addressed the topic at lunch, which caused them to break into a full-blown fight.

Rachel said that it was insensitive of Teresa to make such a comment, while Teresa just denied actually meaning it. The fight worsened and resulted in Teresa walking out.

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 come out on Sunday, at 8 pm ET.