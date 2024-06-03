"Only giving us surface level" — The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans criticize Danielle in season 14

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, Danielle Cabral opened up about her rocky relationship with her father. While in conversation with Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga, the cast member revealed that things were not great between her and her father because he always took Danielle's brother's side over her.

Fans of the Bravo show took to social media to chime in on the segment and criticized Danielle for talking about her father with Melissa Gorga, who lost her father at a young age. They further commented on her overall presence on the show, saying she was only giving fans "surface level."

One person wrote on X:

"Danielle is only giving us surface level. She’s focusing on showing how cute her daughter is & how much she’s thriving in fashion (…), when what we want to know is why her brother blocked her, why she really doesn’t talk to her dad…& if she gets that Jenn keeps using her #RHONJ"

"Danielle's relationship with her dad is not the same as Melissa's relationship with her dad. It's insensitive as hell telling her you wish you had your dad. #RHONJ," another person wrote.

"So now Danielle's dad doesn't talk to her? Danielle, baby, this fight with your brother was absolutely YOUR fault. We are not buying what you're selling. #rhonj," a fan wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans urged Danielle to "make up" with her father:

"I’ve said it before but I lost my dad 4 years ago. Would give anything to have him back for a day. Danielle if there is any possible way please make up while he is still alive. #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

"Danielle… I can answer it, if your dad passes away and you’re not on speaking terms you’ll never forgive yourself. Just forgive him. #RHONJ," another fan wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans further wrote:

"The fact Danielle sat there like I’m so stubborn because my dad is not picking my side is why he may be picking your brothers side! You want to be right in everything even when your wrong!! #RHONJ." a fan wrote.

"There is holes in Danielle’s stories about her Dad and her Brother #rhonj," another person wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 - Danielle opens up about her relationship with her father

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, which aired on Sunday, June 2, 2024, Danielle spoke to Rachel and Melissa about wanting to do a "Boujie Brunch" ahead of New York Fashion Week. She explained she was only giving a few tickets and couldn't invite everyone, which is why she wanted to throw the brunch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa told the two about her recent interaction with some of the other cast members, including her estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. She noted that the last time they were in the same location they didn't talk but Melissa told her son to say hi to his aunt.

Danielle noted that she could relate to that since she hadn't spoken to her father in over a year. The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 cast member added that he didn't come to her son's communion and noted that she only spoke to her mother.

Danielle added that she felt her father "always takes" her brother's side and she had "enough." As Danielle started tearing up, Melissa opened up to her about not having a father and urged her to make amends.

After the episode aired, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans took to social media to praise Teresa Giudice in the segment for her ability to stand alone. Meanwhile, they also chimed in on Danielle's conversation with Melissa about her father and were unhappy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return next week with another episode on Bravo.