Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 4 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, episode 4, will air on Bravo on May 26, 2024, at 8 pm ET. The upcoming episode, titled A League of Their Own Worst Enemy, will feature many fights, drama, and shocking twists. The recently released sneak peek promises a rollercoaster of emotions and hints at a clash between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's official synopsis from Peacock reads:

"With more division than ever before, this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

Episode 3, Shore-ing Up Sides, had a lot of drama, especially during Jersey Shore weekend. The previous episode involved Rachel and Margaret confronting Jennifer Fessler. It also showed Jenn's conversation with Teresa in episode 2, which Jenn wasn't happy about. This might continue in the upcoming episode 4 as well.

The drama between Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Guidice will likely continue, with Margaret Josephs thrown in the middle of it all.

3 Major takeaways from Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 4 trailer

1) Margaret on her late husband's death

It's been almost a year since Marg's husband, Jan Josephs, died, but she's still not over it. The teaser shows Margaret spending quality time with her current husband, Joe Benigno. She told him she was in recovery mode while the other ladies were "losing their marbles."

She also shared how she felt about Jen Fessler, who didn't support Margaret after her husband's death. She also asked her husband:

"How many phone calls did I get after Jan died?"

To which Joe replied,

"Zero."

2) Discussion and tension among ladies

A few of the female housemates sat down and had a casual conversation. Soon, it turned into a heated discussion, and things took a turn in the opposite direction. Somehow, the discussion became about the party from episode 3.

There was a discussion about previous incidents where many female housemates expressed anger by saying things like:

"The waitress comes over to me, and says you have to go."

Another member added:

"I called Rogers and said, I want no part of it."

In episode 4 of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, fans will know more about these conversations.

Danielle expressed how she enjoys all those songs with Christian themes. It was just the beginning; the conversation went into various unexpected and deeper issues within the house. The fourth episode will have much more to show regarding this particular conversation.

3) Gabriella is off to college

Teresa and her husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, were off to take their daughter, Gabriella Giudice, to college. She would be their second daughter, who would be moving away to go to college. Gabriella will move to Delaware to study at the University of Michigan.

While driving her off, Gabriella was quite excited. While entering the city, she was overjoyed as she announced:

"Hi Delaware! Jersey is here!"

Viewers already witnessed her packed items were ready to be moved by the Packers in the third episode. Bravo describes it as,

"..her emotions are at an all-time high."

In the current season, social gatherings seem to be going in the opposite direction.

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, May 26, 2024, on Bravo at 8 pm ET.