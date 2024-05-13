The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 3 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

So far the first two episodes of the hit Bravo series The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been released resuming the drama from the season 13 finale. Cast members for this season include Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 3 sneak peek was posted to the official Bravo YouTube channel on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The video description states the following:

"Rachel Fuda is confused by Jennifer Fessler's relationship with Teresa Giudice. Later, Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin talk about their relationship to each other."

Episode 3 titled Shore-ing Up Sides is set to release exclusively on Bravo TV at 8/7c on Sunday, May 19, 2024, and the next day on Peacock.

3 main highlights from The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 3 trailer

1) Rachel Fuda and Teresa Giudice's conflict

Cast members Jennifer Fessler and Danielle Cabral joined the Fuda couple at their beach house for a get-together. The three The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies discussed what happened at the party as Danielle expressed her love for the choir more specifically Christian music.

During the conversation, Rachel's husband asked Jennifer where she had "disappeared for a while," Jen revealed she met with Teresa. Jen said she had no "beef with Louie or Teresa." this statement was confusing for Rachel who believed Tersa shouldn't be given a chance to defend herself and that her behavior was manipulative. Fuda told the cameras:

"Not so long ago, Jen was saying that she didn't even want to be in the same room as Louie and Teresa. So I'm a little confused how we got from there to sitting together and laughing for hours at a time. I think Jen Fessler is stupid for even giving Teresa the time of day to defend herself."

2) Joe Gorga's fortieth birthday party

Margaret Josephs and her husband Joe Benigno were seen joining Melissa Gorga at her house. Melissa shared that for Joe Gorga's fortieth birthday celebration, she has ordered an Italian-themed birthday cake as the couple recently visited Italy. Despite not wanting the party to be too Italian-themed, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member wished to give "the party Joe wants."

"I listen. It's his last year of his forties. Mind you, I'm five years younger than him. So I tried to go as Italian-themed as this Italian girl knows how to do. Let's give Joe the party Joe wants."

3) Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga's argument

The trailer showed past flashbacks of Jennifer and Melissa's argument and last season's cheating rumor. Melissa has been avoiding Jen and Jennifer wants Melissa to take accountability for her actions.

In a confessional interview clip, Melissa Gorga explained that the cheating rumor allegedly spread by Jennifer Aydin was a strategic move and was done intentionally to hurt her, Melissa said she didn't know why Jennifer was targeting her:

"Not only is Jennifer like blindly loyal to Teresa, but she also spread a whole cheating rumor about me last year. So what's your problem with me? I'm confused here."

Meanwhile, Jennifer said she was being blamed for something she never did. As per Aydin whenever she got into a fight with her The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, Aydin was the one to resolve matters and apologize so this time she wouldn't do that.

"It's unfair that Melissa wants to blame me for the cheating rumor when Danielle is the one who said it when it came from Margret."

Stream The Real Housewives of New Jersey exclusively on Bravo every Sunday.