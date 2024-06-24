"Get your own life"— The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans criticize Gia Giudice in latest episode

A new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 aired this week on Bravo. During the latest segment, Teresa Giudice threw a Tulum-themed party at her house to pass on "good vibes" to her friends and co-stars.

Ahead of the party, she discussed the group dynamics with her husband and daughter, Gia Giudice, and told them about Jackie and Margaret's friendship. Previously, Teresa has had an issue with cast members bringing up her daughter, including when John Fuda briefly mentioned Gia to make a point.

Fans of the show were unhappy with Gia Giudice being involved in the drama and believed she shouldn't be a part of the show.

"I'm already tired of seeing Gia. Go get your own life off of Reality TV. #RHONJ," one person wrote on X.

"Gia needs to stay out of grown folks business #RHONJ," another person wrote.

"Gia being involved in this show in this way is wack AF. #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans criticized Gia and Teresa Giudice's conversation about Margaret Josephs.

"I’m so sick of Teresa and Gia trying to make it seem like Marge put their families through SO much. She asked ?s the viewers wanted to be answered. She was giving an opportunity for him to clear it up. The only person who has a right to be mad is Jen. And even then…#RHONJ," a fan wrote.

"Listen.. if Gia can chip into conversations & add her 2 cents.. she has absolutely earned the right to be talked about by anyone on the show..She's not a baby anymore, and she's mingling with adults..so..she will get the smoke if need be. Period. #RHONJ," another fan wrote.

"Gia Gia Gia statement about Marge hurting her family is just so ridiculous given her mother married the red faced monster who thrives on dissension . He knew sending Gorgas gift was wrong but Teresa couldn’t stop him. #RHONJ," a person wrote.

Several The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans defended Gia's role on the Bravo show:

"As adults your moms didn’t give you all the tea with her friends? It’s like a right of passage. I keep seeing so many people tweeting pressed about Gia hearing about what’s going on #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

"Watching people get pissed off on here because Gia’s talking to her mom about someone who tried to hurt their family is hilarious. The way ya’ll hate Teresa so much you hate on her kids needs to be studied. #Bothered #RHONJ," another fan wrote.

Gia and Teresa talk about Jackie in The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 8

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 8, titled, Trouble in Tulum, saw the cast get geared up for Teresa Giudice's Tulum-themed party. Ahead of the event, the cast members met up in small groups and discussed what happened at Melissa and Joe Gorga's housewarming party which was telecast in the previous episode.

Later in the segment, as the Giudices were getting their house, party-ready, Teresa shared with Gia and Luis what Dolores told her about Dolores and Jackie's fight. While getting dressed, The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 star told Gia that she believed there would be drama at the party since Jackie was coming:

"Jackie called Dolores a slob."

When Gia asked why, the RHONJ star said there was a lot of stuff that happened. The cast member told her Jennifer had been questioning certain things about Danielle and said she hated seeing the two fight since they were such good friends of hers. She added that compared to what the Giudices had going on in their lives, it wasn't that serious.

Teresa said that The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were trying to "smear" Luis' name and that Dolores and Jackie didn't realize that "Margaret was evil."

"Yeah, I mean, I think Jackie is starting to see what Margaret is doing. If you tell Jackie everything we've been through with Margaret and what she's actually done to our family, I think Jackie is gonna sympathize with you and understand," Gia said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans took to social media after episode 8 aired and were torn about Gia's role in the conversation. While some felt she shouldn't be involved in the drama, others felt that she and her mother were just having a normal conversation.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 can be streamed on Bravo.