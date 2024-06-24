The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, June 23, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Teresa throw a Tulum party for the cast. While picking out decorations for the party with Jennifer Aydin and Dolores, Teresa opened up about Jackie and Margaret's feud and said she only needed Jackie to expose Margaret.

"Who cares about Jackie? She is a f*cking stupid b*tch. I just need her to— 'cause I want Margaret to be exposed."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans took to social media after the episode aired to react to Teresa Giudice's statement about Jackie. One person wrote on X:

"Teresa is truly the epitome of a housewife lol she just told everyone openly she will only be friends with Jackie if she takes down Margaret lmao and then sincerely told Jackie that she’s her friend lol you can’t make this sh*t up lmao hilarious- she is truly the best #rhonj."

"This episode/season of #RHONJ was absolutely amazing, Especially when Teresa said “Who cares about Jackie? I just need her because I need Margaret to be exposed," another person wrote.

"As far as I'm concerned, Teresa and Jackie are both strategic in their new budding friendship. Teresa wants payback on Margaret, and Jackie wants more screentime and also maybe payback on Margaret as well...#RHONJ," a fan wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans noted they felt embarrassed for Jackie:

"#RHONJ how embarrassing for Jackie…..Teresa admitting she hates Jackie and is just using her to take down Margaret. I literally have second hand embarrassment for “friend of” Jackie," a person wrote.

"#RHONJ At the end of the season Jackie is gonna be standing in a corner with her thumb up her a** because Teresa just said directly to the cameras “I’m only using Jackie to take Margaret down.That’s all I care about.” Jackie all the degrees in the world won’t make you NOT a dummy," another person wrote.

"So here it is: Teresa just admitted she is only using Jackie 2 take Margaret down. Jackie should feel really dumb right now #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans slammed Teresa for using Jackie:

"We're gonna find out how horrible Margaret is. Meanwhile, you're openly admitting that you're manipulating Jackie. It's crazy to me how Teresa and her fans project Teresa onto everyone else. Then hate people for the same behaviors Teresa herself exhibits. #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

"Noooooooooo. I’m so bummed. Jackie and Teresa being a super duo seems to be evaporating right before my eyes. I love the idea of them as friends and I hope there’s a way for them to come back and legitimately become friendly. #RHONJ," another fan wrote.

Teresa Giudice admits to using Jackie to expose Margaret in The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 8, Teresa, Dolores, and Jennifer Aydin went to get ideas for Teresa's upcoming Tulum party. At the story, the three discussed several cast members including Margaret and Jackie.

Recalling Joe and Melissa's homecoming party, Dolores said it was a "three-ring circus" and that there was an argument in every corner. She recalled Margaret and Jackie getting into a fight and told Teresa and Jennifer that she told the RHONJ cast member she didn't expect Margaret to yell at Jackie the way she did.

At the time, Margaret told Dolores that Jackie was upset that the season 14 cast member didn't tag her in an Instagram post and called her a "slob." Dolores added that Jackie thought she was better than her, Jennifer, and Teresa. She added that although she still believed she was better than them, she needed them to help sell her book.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 star Teresa asked who cared about Jackie and said she was only using her to expose Margaret. In a confessional, she added:

"Jackie always thought she was the smartest in the room. Oh, please. She's sadly mistaken. So, karma's a b*tch."

After the episode aired, fans of the Bravo show took to social media to react to the statement and were shocked by the revelation. While some felt it was hilarious, others felt bad for Jackie.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Bravo.