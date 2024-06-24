"One for the history books"— Jennifer and Danielle’s physical fight divides The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 aired a new episode on Sunday, June 23, 2024. During the segment, an argument between Danielle and Jennifer Aydin turned physical as the two discussed Danielle's fundraiser from last year.

Jennifer accused Danielle of paying herself back for the money she spent on the fundraiser, followed by accusing her of trying to make money off her hairdresser, Marissa's new line of products. The two started yelling at each other and Jennifer shoved the RHONJ cast member after she called her a "dirt bag" and Danielle slapped her.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and were torn between which cast member was right.

"Don't even lie, Danielle slamming the glass in Jen's face is one for the history books #RHONJ" one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Jen Aydin pushed Danielle and then acts like Danielle was the aggressor. Typical Jen Aydin. She learned from Teresa how to start fights and then play victim. #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

Several The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 fans supported Danielle:

"Danielle was pushed first! I'm SO Glad she bopped Jen in the face. Nate having Danielle's back is so heartwarming. Jen can't relate! Her husband sleeps in the pool house. She's miserable. CHOP FOR JEN! #RHONJ," one person wrote.

"#RHONJ: Jennifer got a taste of her own medicine. What Danielle did is not anywhere near what Jen has done in the past. Team Danielle for me!" another person wrote.

"Jennifer isn't right for what she's doing to Danielle. Danielle has been completely blindsided, and all because Jennifer wants to make a storyline out of nothing. Smh #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

Several The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans defended Jennifer Aydin:

"Team Jennifer idc. Get that Staten Island thug off the show #RHONJ," a fan wrote.

"Danielle approached Jennifer, got in her face, provoked her and then when Jennifer pushed her out of her face Danielle smacks her across the face. Bravo suspended Danielle for her behavior and not Jennifer. Right decision. #RHONJ," another fan wrote.

"I agree that Jennifer shouldn't have pushed her but I do believe something needs to be said about Danielle getting so close into her personal space during a heated argument #RHONJ," a person wrote.

Jennifer Aydein and Danielle Cabral get into a fight in The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 8

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 8, titled, Trouble in Tulum, Cabral and Aydin's argument from the previous episode continued and turned into a brawl. Jennifer was upset that Danielle's fundraising event from last year didn't promote her business, and accused her of paying herself back from the earnings of the event.

Danielle asked the RHONJ season 14 star why she said the aforementioned things to her, and Jennifer explained she was shocked to find out she threw her hairdresser out and didn't like the "who is she" talk. When Jen added that it was belittling someone, Danielle reminded her about her talking "sh*t" about her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle recalled what Jennifer said to her, which hurt her feelings, implying that the cast member "stole from the charity". Jennifer clarified she never said "stole" and added that she paid herself back before paying other people.

"She thinks that whatever we made from the event, I was like 'Nate, let's take this and put it in our pocket,' which was never the case. When you throw an event, there's expenses, so we have the event, and then when we get the profit, it has to go to paying the bills," Danielle told the cameras.

Jennifer stated she had a different way of throwing a charity event and Danielle said the RHONJ star was a multi-millionaire. Jennifer clarified she was just a millionaire. The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 star further pointed out that none of the cast members' businesses were promoted during the event. Danielle said she put the names of those who helped during the event.

The other point of conflict between them was Danielle's hairdresser's line of products. Jennifer recalled the cast member telling Jennifer they were not going to get paid for a photoshoot she wanted them to do and accused her of wanting to make money off of someone she considered a friend.

This escalated the argument and Danielle started screaming at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star. The two started yelling and Jennifer pushed Danielle after she called her a dirtbag. In return, the latter shoved her and slapped her and the crew immediately intervened. As several cast members and Nate escorted Danielle out, Jennifer continued to yell at her and call her names.

After the episode aired, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans took to social media and were torn between the cast members. While some believed Danielle was right, others believed Jennifer was in the right.

Episodes of RHONJ are available to stream on Bravo.