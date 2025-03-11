"The real secret sauce" - When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec explained the importance of staff in business

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec once said that having a competent and passionate team is more important to running a successful business than having the "best product in the world."

Ad

In a LinkedIn post from July 9, 2018, he emphasized the importance of staff and employees in business, noting that they were the real driving force behind a company's success. He took extra care while hiring for his teams.

At the end of the post, the Shark Tank investor advised leaders that whenever they feel alone or uncertain, they should turn to their teams for answers, emphasizing that they are the "real secret sauce" to success, writing:

Ad

Trending

"So to all the people leaders out there – the next time you're feeling like you're in it alone, or that you just don't have the answers, look to your team. That's the real secret sauce."

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares what he looks for in his employees

Ad

In the LinkedIn post, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec shared that many factors contribute to running a successful business, including having a marketable product or service and a sound strategy.

While he noted that these were some of the important factors, he believed that they didn't determine a business's success. For him," the people" were the most essential driving force.

The Shark Tank star explained that a business could have the "best product in the world" and the "most marketable idea" for it. However, he pointed out that it wouldn't matter if there weren't a capable team to execute them.

Ad

Robert shared that when hiring for the Herjavec Group, he doesn't look for people like himself. Instead, he seeks individuals with their own identities, a drive to achieve success on their own terms, and a strong eagerness to learn.

"Our team members need to see Herjavec Group as part of their journey. I often say to my team "all the world owes you is an opportunity" – and I encourage them to push and drive their careers forward at HG," he added.

Ad

The Shark Tank star further mentioned that he had a history and tended to hire "competitive athletes" because they showcase "discipline, drive and focus."

Additionally, when interviewing candidates, he focuses on their ability to perform the job, their drive, energy, and leadership skills. He emphasized that he values these traits in his staff at the Herjavec Group because they align with his own core values.

Ad

Robert believed that he has been fortunate enough to work with resilient people. He highlighted how these employees of his would always stand back on their feet after they had been knocked down, adding that he would get motivated as a leader seeing such passion every day.

The Shark Tank investor pointed out that his company, Herjavec Group, was a cybersecurity firm in a "very innovative and dynamic space." He noted that to work in such a field, he required a team that was driven towards continuous improvement and always challenged the status quo.

Ad

Robert further emphasized that the best way to guarantee an entrepreneur's personal success is to help guarantee the success of their staff, customers, and clients.

"I believe in my team. We are a group of highly motivated and dedicated security specialists, driven to excel and innovate. It's hard to believe but it's been 15 years since we founded Herjavec Group!" he added.

Ad

The Shark Tank star continued:

"We were 3 people then – and now at 300 people globally, with offices across Canada, the United States and even in the United Kingdom, I firmly believe we are in the right place, at the right time, with the right team. 15 years and going strong. You don't survive in this space (or any space really !) without incredible people and amazing talent."

Ad

In the end, Robert suggested to all the leaders that whenever they felt alone or stuck, they should turn to their team for answers, noting that they were the "real secret sauce."

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback