The Snake: Everything we know so far

On April 22, 2025, Fox announced a new reality competition show called The Snake, set to be released on June 10. The show hosted by Jim Jeffries is billed as a "social survival of the fittest" challenge by the network.

Ad

According to Fox, to succeed in the game, the participants will need to "leverage their unique skills, training, and power of persuasion as they face a multitude of challenges."

The competition brings together 15 contestants who can manipulate their way to compete in various challenges and twists. All of these will help contestants slither their way to becoming that week's Snake, the most powerful position in the game, and the ultimate decider of who stays and who leaves.

Ad

Trending

What is The Snake?

Ad

The official description of The Snake, as per IMDb, reads:

"15 contestants compete in challenges to become 'snake' and control eliminations. Through alliances, deception, and romance, they fight to stay in while choosing who to save each week. Winner gets $100,000."

The Snake's success depends not only on winning tasks but also on winning people over; thus, there is a need to be manipulative. To become the snake, the most powerful position in the game, contestants must lie and face other challenges to secure their safety.

Ad

As per TV Insider, connections are key in the show, whether the contestants are establishing friends, faking friends, or kindling romantic relationships. The official description provided by the outlet read:

"Promises are put to the test during the Saving Ceremony as players do everything in their power to avoid being picked last by The Snake, hoping to escape elimination."

The winner goes home with the grand prize of $100,000.

Ad

Meet the host — Jim Jefferies

Ad

Jim Jefferies, the stand-up comedian, will host the show. Though the cast has not yet been announced, it has been revealed that there will be 15 contestants..

When Jim was announced as host, he said, as reported by Variety:

“I’m thrilled to be hosting The Snake, a show about making friends and faking friends, I’ve been training for this job my whole life. Growing up in Australia, and now living in Hollywood, I’ve been around plenty of snakes," he joked.

Ad

Jim is one of the most well-known figures in comedy today. He is an Australian stand-up comedian, actor, and author. Jim has been in the show business for over 20 years. He brings his experience and wit to the show and will be guiding the contestants on their journey to win $100,000.

Jim previously hosted his own self-titled late-night talk program on Comedy Central for three seasons. In addition, he played himself in the comedy series Legit on Federal Cable. The most recent of his stand-up specials, High & Dry, debuted on Netflix in 2023.

Ad

The show's operations brains are SallyAnn Salsano, the creator of Jersey Shore. As per Variety, Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, said:

"SallyAnn brings her uniquely original voice to Fox with this fresh take on the strategy competition series and a universally appealing concept that will captivate audiences."

The Snake will air on Fox on June 10, 2025, and stream on Hulu the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More