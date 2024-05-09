The Ultimatum: South Africa: Everything we know so far

The Ultimatum: South Africa is scheduled to premiere on Friday, May 20, 2024, on Netflix. The reality spin-off series of The Ultimatum is a social experiment. The show features six couples, wherein one partner has a commitment issue while the other wants to move forward.

The official Ultimatum: South Africa synopsis reads:

“A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals; participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment.”

Power couple Salamina and Howza Mosese will host the show. The US edition of The Ultimatum had Venessa Lachey and Nick as the hosts.

Everything we know about The Ultimatum: South Africa

The Ultimatum: South Africa is about six couples who are put to the test along with their respective partners. It is a social experiment of their love and relationship that will be concluded after nine episodes.

They will make their ultimate choice of getting married or separating. Throughout the show, couples are expected to navigate love, confrontations, and betrayal, while viewers will get to learn more about African traditions.

By the end of the show, some of them might return with their original partners since separating is a strong possibility. Fans who enjoy reality shows like Love Is Blind will come to see how The Ultimatum: South Africa is the opposite of it.

The Ultimatum: South Africa: The hosts

The global social experiment, The Ultimatum: South Africa, will be hosted by Salamina and Howza. Howza is a musician and a popular media personality, whereas Salamina is a renowned actress. It will be interesting to see them guide these couples through the challenging times in their lives. The show promises to be exciting, with unexpected twists and unforeseen couples getting interested in each other.

The official trailer opens with Howza stating:

"One person in each couple wants to get married while the other doesn't. They’ll end their original relationships, then choose a partner from this experiment to live with in a trial marriage. Then they’ll go back to their original partner for another trial marriage."

Couples express themselves throughout the trailer, stating their feelings and their expectations from their partners. One of the contestants reveals that she is looking for her partner's loyalty, honesty, and consistency. Later in the trailer, Howza explains how couples will marry or move on, with or without their partners by the end of this social experiment.

Howza states:

"When the ultimatum comes to term, they will either choose to marry the person they arrived here with, move on alone or with someone new."

The Ultimatum: South Africa will be full of emotions and heated confrontations between couples. By the end of the show, there will be high-stakes decisions to be made which will change the course of their relationship forever.

Six couples featuring in the show include:

Khanya and Nkateko

Thabi and Genesis

Lebo and Nolla

Ruth and Isaac

Sizakele and Lindile

Courtney and Aiden

Each of these couples has issues with moving forward with their significant one and has joined the cast to get a better idea of what they want to do.

The Ultimatum: South Africa will be released on Netflix on May 10, 2024.