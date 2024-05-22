The Voice season 25 finale- Recap and more details explored

The winner of season 25 of The Voice was announced on May 21, 2024, after an emotional and thrilling season. The five final contestants gave duet and solo performances during the finale, while guest artists made appearances as well.

But of course, there can only be one winner. Asher Havon from Team Reba won season 25 of The Voice, also winning for his coach Reba McEntire. Josh Sanders emerged as number two, with Bryan Olesen taking third place from Team Legend.

The official summary of the show reads as follows:

"America's best undiscovered talent goes head-to-head on teams led by four of today's biggest musical icons, who playfully compete against each other while mentoring these inspiring singers in search of the next superstar Voice."

There is also good news for the fans of the show: it has been renewed for its 26th season and will be hitting screens once again.

Disclaimer: The article may have some spoilers, reader's discretion is advised.

Recap and all that you need to know about The Voice season 25 finale

The finale of the show's 25th season was carried on over two nights. It was packed with energetic and emotional performances. The two nights ended with The Voice season 25 getting its winner's crown taken away by Asher Haven, who was in coach Reba McEntire's team.

The finale began on the eve of May 20, with the top five contestants—Team Reba’s Asher Havon and Josh Sanders, Team Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup, and Team Legend’s Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen—delivering two amazing performances. Before getting on with the performance, Team Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup had an emotional moment on screen when they talked about how they had developed a deep bond of friendship that they will cherish forever.

The finale was extra special since it marked the 25th, i.e., the Silver Jubilee season of The Voice. There were many heart-touching moments throughout the night. One of them was the cute showreel of the relationship John Legend shared with his teammate Bryan.

Highlights of this action-packed night included Nathan Chester’s renditions of It’s Your Thing sung by The Isley Brothers, as well as A Song for You by Donny Hathaway, and Asher Havon’s powerful performances of Last Dance by Donna Summer and I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston.

The competition was closed off, with Asher Havon being declared the sole winner. He won the event, marking a victory for Team Reba. Finishing in second place was Josh Sanders, followed by Bryan Olesen in third, Nathan Chester in fourth, and Karen Waldrup in fifth.

Looking forward, season 26 will bring back Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani as coaches, but John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay are stepping down. While Legend and Dan + Shay are leaving due to touring conflicts, Chance has yet to share why he's leaving. The judges' panel will see Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg in the next season, promising another season of remarkable talent and unforgettable moments.

The show was a thrilling success this season and had some mind-blowing performances. To the relief of all The Voice fans, the show has been renewed for another season and will come back with all the melodies once again in The Voice season 26. The coaches for season 26 will be stars like Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, who will be making a comeback on the show. They will be joined by new coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg as well.