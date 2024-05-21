Where to watch The Voice season 25 finale? Streaming platforms and more explored

The Voice season 25 finale is set to premiere on NBC on Wednesday, May 21, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. The finale consists of two parts, of which part one was released on May 20, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can enjoy the finale episode on NBC and stream it the next day on Peacock.

The four-time Emmy award-winning competitive show's season 25 finale will feature performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, and more. The top five finalists include Asher Havon, Karen Waldrup, Josh Sanders, Nathan Chester, and Bryan Olesen. The winner will take home $100,000 and a Universal Music Group record deal.

This year’s coaches include John Legend, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, and Chance the Rapper. Blake Shelton will return and join the finale, along with CeeLo Green and Kelly Clarkson. Fans from different regions can also enjoy The Voice Season 25 finale through VPNs.

Streaming platforms to watch The Voice season 25: Explored

The much-awaited finale of The Voice season 25 is almost here. Fans are excited to see who will win the title through voting. Fans can opt for various streaming platforms to watch the singing reality show.

The finale is in two parts. The first part already aired on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 8 pm ET. It will be followed by the second part on Tuesday, May 21, at 9 pm ET on NBC. The two-episode finale will be available to stream on Peacock from 6 a.m. ET onward the next day.

Fans can also stream The Voice season 25 on FuboTV with a signup or membership. Those who don’t have access to Peacock due to geo-restrictions can use various VPNs and enjoy the live streaming of their favorite competition show. They can use a premium VPN, and after signing up, viewers can get access to watch the season 25 finale from anywhere.

The Voice season 25: Contestants, judges and performers

The upcoming finale will feature five finalists, including:

Asher Havon from Team Reba: Asher, 31, is from Selma, Alabama. He is associated with pop, R&B, and soul influences.

Karen Waldrup from Team Dan + Shay: Country singer Karen is from Louisiana and represents Team Dan + Shay.

Josh Sanders from Team Reba: Josh, a dad of four daughters, hails from Kannapolis, North Carolina. According to his NBC bio, he goes hunting and can also be found helping his wife’s grandmother’s farm.

Team John Legend (Image via Instagram/ @johnlegend)

Bryan Olsen from Team Legend: Bryan, 50, is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and is also part of a band named VOTA.

Nathan Chester from Team Legend: Nathan, from Chicago, Illinois, used to perform on cruise ships. He also has a musical theater degree from Waldorf University.

The show will have iconic judges for the milestone season’s finale, including Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Nick Jonas.

The two-part finale will also feature various artists and their performances. In the final episodes, coaches will perform duets with the finalists.

NBC’s list of performing artists includes:

For Monday's episode:

Keith Urban

U.S. Army Field Band

For Tuesday’s episode:

The Black Keys

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Muni Long

Kate Hudson

Thomas Rhett

Gina Miles

The Voice season 25 premiered on February 26, 2024, with the first round as usual, i.e., blind auditions. With the help of coaches, contestants with excellent voices and skills have made it to the season 25 finale. One will be crowned winner, with the prize money and a record contract.

The Voice Season 25 finale part two will be released on NBC on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.