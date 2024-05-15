The Voice season 25: Who are the 5 finalists?

The Voice season 25 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Fans saw the top nine performers await their fate as they found out which of them made it to the season finale.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"The voting results from the top nine live performances are revealed; four artists are voted through, and five perform for the instant save; the stakes are high as only five artists make it to the live finale to compete for the title."

The five contestants who were safe for another week in season 25 were Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Josh Sanders, and Bryan Olesen.

The Voice season 25 will return next week with a brand new episode on Monday, May 20, 2024, which will be part 1 of the live finale on NBC.

What happened on The Voice this week?

The Voice season 25 aired two episodes this week, on Monday and Tuesday. During Monday's episode of the singing competition, the top nine contestants showcased their latest performances, and in Tuesday's segment, the results of who made it through to the next week were announced.

The week started with Nathan Chester, Bryan Olesen, Karen Waldrup, Tae Lewis, Madison Curbelo, Maddie Jane, Serenity Arce, Josh Sanders, and Asher HaVon, as each coach still had two singers in their teams. While the singers performed solos, they also formed trios to deliver group performances.

In Monday's episode, the contestants sang songs that reminded them of their home. The first person to take the stage was Josh Sanders from Team Reba, with a rendition of White Horse by Chris Stapleton. This was followed by Madison Curbelo from Team Dan + Shay, who sang Tine After Time by Cyndi Lauper.

The first trio, Maddi, Bryan, and Nathan, then joined hands to sing Just Like Heaven by The Cure on The Voice season 25's episode. Team Chance sent Serentiy Arce next with We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) by Ariana Grande. Next up were Josh, Tae, and Karen as they sang Forever Young, followed by Maddi Jane, who sang Greedy by Tate McCrae.

This segment was followed by Nathan Chester, who sang Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding. Next up was the last trio of the night, as Madison, Asher, and Serentiy sang Fix You by Coldplay.

Bryan Olesen was up next and he sang Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) by Phill Collins. Karen Waldrup sang Stay by Sugarlands. This was followed by Asher HaVon's rendition of Irreplaceable by Beyonce. The last performer of the night was Tae Lewis with Amazed by Lonestar.

Tuesday's episode featured the contestants finding out who made it to the live finals, which will air next week on May 20, 2024.

The episode started with Chance the Rapper taking to the stage and performing his latest single, Together, after which the host, Carson Daly, asked the nine contestants to join him on stage.

He started revealing who qualified for the next round, and as per the audience's votes, Karen Waldrup from Team Dan + Shay was the first finalist of The Voice season 25. The next performer through was Team Legend's Nathan Chester. Team Reba's Josh Sanders also made it to the next round.

Guest performer Anitta took to the stage and performed two of her songs, Ahi and Lose Ya Breath, before the fourth finalist was announced, which was Asher HaVon from Team Reba.

The remaining contestants had to battle it out for Instant Save, with Bryan Olesen emerging as the fifth finalist.

Episodes of The Voice season 25 are available to stream on NBC.