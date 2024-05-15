The Voice season 25 episode 19: Recap and more details explored

The 25th season of The Voice kicked off in February with the Blind Auditions, where contestants vied for the approval of the superstar coaches. Following the Blind Auditions came the intense Battle Rounds, where artists went head-to-head to secure their spot on a team.

The competition heated up further with the Knockouts, where singers delivered knockout performances to stay in the game. Moving on to the Playoffs, contestants faced the challenge of impressing both coaches and viewers alike.

Now, after months of fierce competition and unforgettable performances, the top nine artists have emerged, ready to battle it out in the semi-finals. Four artists secured their spots in the finale through audience votes, while the remaining five singers competed for the instant save.

The Voice season 25 episode 19, titled Live Semi-Final Results, released exclusively on NBC at 8 pm PT/ET on Monday, May 14, 2024. The episode synopsis reads:

"The voting results from the top nine live performances are revealed; four artists are voted through, and five perform for the instant save; the stakes are high as only five artists make it to the live finale to compete for the title."

What happened on The Voice season 25 episode 19?

The Voice season 25 episode 19 began at 8 pm with a quick recap of episode 18, where all nine remaining contestants sang live for a spot in the finale.

Episode 19 kicked off with a performance by coach Chance the Rapper who sang his new single, Together.

Then, host Carson Daly revealed the first three finalists: Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, and Josh Sanders from team Reba. Following these announcements, Anitta took the stage for a performance and sang her two singles, Ahi and Lose Ya Breath, before Asher HaVon was announced as the fourth finalist.

The remaining five artists competed for the instant save, delivering powerful performances. First to perform in the instant save was Serenity Arce from Team Chance who sang Because of You. Next in line was Tae Lewis from Team Dan + Shay who performed Wanted.

Team Legend’s Bryan Olesen took a rather risky pick to perform at the Instant Death, the famous cold play song Viva la Vida.

Man in the Mirror was performed by Team Dan + Shay’s Madison Curbelo and Team Chance’s Maddi Jane ended the day with I’ll Never Love Again.

After all the performances came the time for the final verdict - Bryan Olesen prevailed with his Viva la Vida and secured the last spot in the finale based on audience votes.

As the tension mounted and the voting window closed, the artists expressed their gratitude and shared final words with their coaches. The episode ended with Carson Daly announcing that Bryan Olesen had clinched the fifth and final spot in the finale, as determined by tonight's audience votes.

With the lineup now complete, anticipation for the live finale is at an all-time high as the remaining contestants prepare to battle it out for the coveted title in The Voice season 25's upcoming episode.