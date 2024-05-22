The Voice season 25: Who is Kate Hudson? Age, personal details, and more explored

Kate Hudson, 45, gained widespread recognition for her role in the film Almost Famous (2000), earning a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She recently debuted on The Voice during the season 25 finale on Tuesday as a guest performer, showcasing her singing skills, and became the talk of the town.

During the May 2 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kate Hudson made her television singing debut, showcasing her versatility and marking a significant shift in her career. Performing Gonna Find Out from her album, Hudson captivated the audience with her vocal talent and stage presence.

Exploring Kate Hudson's life and career

Kate Hudson was born on April 19, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, to Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn and actor Bill Hudson. After her parents got divorced in 1982, she and her brother, Oliver Hudson, were raised by their mother and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, as per People.

The 45-year-old is known for her work as an actor and recently showcased her talent as a singer, impressing fans.

She began her career at the age of 11 when she performed on stage at the Santa Monica Playhouse. She then made her film debut in 1998 in Desert Blue, which was followed by roles in 200 Cigarettes (1999), Gossip, Dr. T & the Women, and About Adam, which released in 2000. Hudson then rose to fame with her role in Almost Famous (2000).

In 2002, she appeared in The Four Feathers remake alongside Heath Ledger. Her next film, the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), co-starring Matthew McConaughey, was a commercial hit, and she was hailed for her role in the title.

In 2005, Kate Hudson starred in The Skeleton Key, a supernatural thriller, and in 2009, she appeared in Bride Wars alongside Anne Hathaway, portraying best friends turned rivals when their weddings are set to take place on the same day.

Hudson has also co-founded the fitness brand, Fabletics. She released her first book, Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, in 2016, followed by Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition in 2017.

Hudson's career took an interesting turn on Tuesday when she took the stage on The Voice during the season 25 finale.

Kate Hudson's music career explored

After her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hudson left her fans in awe of her skills. The song she sang, Gonna Find Out, is part of her debut album titled Glorious, which released on May 17.

This project includes collaborations with songwriters such as Linda Perry and Hudson's partner, Danny Fujikawa. The artist spoke about launching her music career while on Jimmy Fallon's show and she said:

"It's so new and I'm loving it... I'm just so happy when I'm doing it, so I'm just staying there, just staying present with music."

Kate Hudson's personal life

Hudson married Chris Robinson, the frontman for The Black Crowes, in December 2000, and they had a son named Ryder Russell Robinson in January 2004. They separated in August 2006, and their divorce was finalized in October 2007, as per People.

In early 2010, Hudson began dating Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and they got engaged in April 2011, welcoming their son Bingham Hawn Bellamy in July 2011.

They ended their engagement in December 2014 but remain amicable co-parents, People reported. Hudson then began dating musician Danny Fujikawa, and in April 2018, she announced her pregnancy. Their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, was born in October 2018.

Fans are now excited to see what the future has in store for Kate Hudson.