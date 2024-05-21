Part 1 of the finale of The Voice season 25 came out on Monday, May 20, on NBC. It had all five finalists of the season sing two songs each, one being an Up-tempo song and the other a Ballad.

From the list of guest performers the two-part finale promised to showcase, two performances went down on episode 20, including that of legendary country singer and super mentor of the season, Keith Urban, alongside that of the U.S. Army Field Band.

The two performances by all five finalists were their last before the Americans cast their votes to name the winner, who would get a $100,000 prize money and a record deal.

What happened on episode 20 of The Voice season 25?

Nathan Chester

Nathan Chester from Team John Legend opened the episode with It's Your Thing by The Isley Brothers for his Up-tempo song. After his performance, his mentor John said that Nathan had outdone himself. Meanwhile, Chance loved how Nathan changed the arrangements in the song to make it his own song.

For his Ballad song on The Voice, Nathan chose A Song For You, by Leon Russell. John Legend commended his song selection and said that it showed how Nathan was a complete talent.

Josh Sanders

Josh Sanders from Team Reba McEntire went in his Ballad song first. He sang the country song Go Rest High on That Mountain by Vince Gill. His performance made Reba emotional as she said that he sang with his heart. She also affirmed that he sang exactly like she'd asked him to.

For his Up-tempo song The Voice, Josh went with, Boots On by Randy Houser. After his performance, Reba said it was a lot of fun, which is exactly what she wanted.

Asher HaVon

Next up was Team Reba's Asher HaVon, who went in with his Up-tempo song first. He sang Last Dance by Donna Summer. John said that he might be the best performer on the show, and asked him to take the Disco genre because he performed it exceptionally.

For his Ballad song, Asher went with I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton. To that, Chance said that he believed Asher should win the competition.

Bryan Olesen

Bryan Olesen from Team John Legend went for the Ballad song Beautiful Things by Benson Boone. John said that he was moved by his performance and felt the feeling of losing something that Bryan aptly conveyed through his song.

For his Up-tempo song, Bryan chose to go with Freedom 90! by George Michael. John said that because of Bryan's experience and expertise, it was easy to work with him. He also said that he felt the passion in his performance and that it was fun to watch because everything came together.

Karen Waldrup

For her first performance, Karen from Dan+Shay, went with the Ballad song, What Hurts the Most by Rascal Flatts. Dan called it an iconic performance and said that it was the kind of performance that could win her the show.

For her second performance on The Voice, Karen went with the Up-tempo song I'm Alright by Joe Dee Messina. After her performance, Shay said that she has always been consistent with her performances throughout the season, and Dan affirmed saying that her consistency had gotten her a deserving place in the finale.

Episode 21 or part 2 of the finale episode of The Voice season 25 is to drop on May 21, Tuesday, at 9 pm ET.