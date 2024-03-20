The Voice: John Legend calls Chance The Rapper a "villain" on season 25

The NBC singing competition series The Voice season 25 first premiered on February 26, 2024 with blind auditions. Now that all four coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay have selected their respective artists in their teams, the battle round has started.

During the battle round in the newly released episode 8, viewers witnessed John Legend and Chance The Rapper competing for the same contestant jokingly. When Chance managed to take the artist back to his team, he flaunted his victory as John dramatically labeled him a "dastardly villain."

Episode 8 titled The Battles: Part 2 was released on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The battle rounds continue as Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire prepare their artists in hopes of advancing to the knockouts; each coach has one steal and one playoff pass, which sends an artist straight to the playoffs."

John Legend’s steal attempt from Team Chance on The Voice season 25 episode 8

The Voice season 25 episode 8 introduces two contestants Maddi Jane and Nadège in the battle round. Coach Chance The Rapper guided them during their rehearsals, advising both his team members to focus on the “memorable moments” rather than getting distracted on stage.

Maddi and Nadège performed a cover of Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli on the stage, impressing all four judges, specifically John Legend. John and Chance have been competing to have the best artists on their teams. Their playful competitiveness makes the NBC singing series more enjoyable for the audience.

After Maddi and Nadège's performance ended, Chance had to make a decision and announce the winner on The Voice stage. John mentioned he fought for both the contestants to be selected during the blind auditions and is very excited to steal one of them. He also told the team Chance members that he is "jealous" that they are not a part of his team. John Legend admitted:

“I fought for both of you and I’m so jealous that you are not on Team Legend right now — aside from my team! I think you two have been my favorite because you’ve found your own ways of being yourself while also being great together. … I’m sitting here waiting to steal somebody, I’m telling you now!”

When John revealed his intentions to Chance, he decided to use the "Playoff Pass" and send Nadège straight to the playoffs after announcing Maddi as the winner. John had already planned on stealing Nadège from team Chance but before he could do that, Chance had already taken Nadège back to his team.

The Voice coach was shocked that Nadège once again wasn't able to join team Legend, referring to the blind auditions in which he fought to have her on his team. John said:

“It’s sadistic! Chance is a dastardly villain. He turned a knife in me! I was already in so much pain after losing [Nadège] to him in the Blinds… and he does it to me again. I think I need to understand that Chance is my ‘enemy’ now — simple as that!”

Stream The Voice season 25 every week on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.