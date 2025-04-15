The Voice season 27: Playoff phase to feature LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow as mentors

Country music powerhouse LeAnn Rimes and nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow will guide contestants through the Playoff phase of The Voice season 27, NBC announced on April 14, 2025. The duo joins the coaching panel featuring first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini, returning champion Michael Bublé, EGOT winner John Legend, and original Voice coach Adam Levine.

The season 27 announcement arrives as contestants move into the Playoff round, a phase determining which artists advance toward the finale. Each coach maintains a roster of five performers, creating a field of 20 artists. Each performer will receive guidance from both Rimes and Crow before taking the stage for their Playoff performances.

LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow step into The Voice season 27 mentor roles

The Playoff phase maintains specific structural elements established by the show. Each artist receives individual mentoring sessions with both LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow. Performances will occur over multiple episodes, with contestants representing their respective teams.

LeAnn Rimes brings substantial reality competition expertise to her mentoring role. She served as a coach on The Voice UK's 13th season and claimed victory as a coach on season 13 of The Voice Australia.

Her musical accomplishments include a Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Female Vocal Country Performance for her 1996 album Blue, per Britannica.

Beginning her recording career at age 13, Rimes achieved success with hits like How Do I Live and Can't Fight the Moonlight. Her guidance combines performance mastery with competition strategy, gained through direct experience in The Voice franchise.

The Voice season 27 mega mentor Sheryl Crow (Image via Getty)

On the other hand, Sheryl Crow returns to The Voice following her memorable 2015 season 8 finale performance alongside contestant Joshua Davis. As per Britannica, her distinguished career includes 32 Grammy nominations, resulting in nine wins. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame welcomed Crow in 2023, marking her lasting impact on music.

Her signature songs Strong Enough, All I Wanna Do, and Soak Up The Sun showcase her versatility across musical styles. Her 2024 album Evolution signals a dynamic return to recording after announcing 2019's Threads would be her final full-length release.

This extensive experience positions her to offer valuable insights to contestants during the Playoff phase.

Playoff lineup

All four coaches will appear with a roster of five contestants. The contestants that made it to the playoffs include:

Team Kelsea: Iris Herrera, Tinika Wyatt, Jaelen Johnston, Darius J, Alanna Lynise

Team Adam: Kolby Cordell, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Ethan Eckenroad, Britton Moore, Conor James

Team Legend: BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Ari Camille, Renzo, Olivia Kuper Harris

Team Bublé: Barry Jean Fontenot, Angie Rey, Kaiya Hamilton, Adam David, Jadyn Cree

This phase determines advancement toward the final rounds of season 27.

Knockout Night 3 results and schedule ahead

The final night of Knockouts, which aired on April 14, 2025, featured seven winning artists advancing to Playoffs: Adam David, Conor James, Darius Jay (stolen by Kelsea Ballerini), Jaelen Johnston, Jadyn Cree, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Renzo.

Five contestants were eliminated: Carlos Santiago, Hailey Wright, Jacquelyn George, Kameron Jaso, and Nell Simmons. The night marked the last Steal of the season, with Kelsea Ballerini using her remaining Steal on Darius Jay after his performance of American Boy.

Starting April 14, 2025, The Voice will air its regular two-hour episodes on Mondays at 8/7c, with one-hour recap episodes following on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

The schedule includes Knockouts recap on April 15, Playoffs recaps on April 29 and May 6, Semi-Finals on May 12-13, and Finals week performances on May 19 with results and winner announcement on May 20.

The Voice season 27 airs on NBC.

