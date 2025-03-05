"They do it all!!" - Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner praises Taverns To Go's backyard bars

Irish entrepreneurs Enda Crowley and Paul Convey secured a deal for their backyard bar business on Shark Tank season 16, winning the support of investor Lori Greiner. The duo pitched Taverns To Go, a company that manufactures, delivers, and installs customizable backyard bars across the United States. Their initial ask of $400,000 for 10% equity caught the attention of multiple sharks.

The founders accepted Greiner's offer of $400,000 for 15% equity plus a $30 royalty until she recoups $600,000. Following the successful pitch, Greiner promoted the business on her Instagram on March 1, 2025. She captioned her post:

"Get this just in time for summer!! They deliver, they install, they do it all!! If you've been wanting a backyard bar, or great hang out area for you, your family & friends, here's the best one at the greatest price! Customize it anyway you like, can even have running water in a sink too- PLUS, they come build & install in 90 minutes! Ships nationwide!@taverns_to_go."

In the accompanying video, Greiner and fellow shark Daymond John praised the product while showing a slideshow of Taverns To Go's product photos.

Lori Greiner backs Taverns To Go portable bar company on Shark Tank season 16

Following the Shark Tank deal, Lori Greiner actively promoted Taverns To Go across her social media channels. Her endorsement highlighted key selling points of the product and reinforced the quick installation process. Her promotional video featured fellow Shark Tank investor Daymond John also praising the product despite his decision not to invest during the show.

The video included a slideshow showcasing photos of various Taverns To Go products, demonstrating the range of designs available to customers. Taverns To Go creates customizable backyard bars made from pressure-treated lumber designed to withstand any climate across America.

The company offers more than 25 different models, allowing customers to select options that best fit their backyard size and layout. Each bar comes with installation, with the team delivering and assembling the unit in under 90 minutes. The base price of $3,795 includes the bar structure itself. Customers can add personal touches and stock the bar with their preferred items.

The company handles all aspects of delivery, with shipping fees varying based on location. Delivery is sometimes free but can cost up to $590, depending on the distance. Customers in distant locations like California typically wait 4-6 weeks for delivery.

Taverns To Go's Shark Tank pitch

Enda Crowley and Paul Convey went on Shark Tank seeking $400,000 for 10% equity, valuing their company at $4 million. They introduced their concept as a fusion of Irish innovation, combining construction expertise with a passion for socializing. The entrepreneurs revealed impressive financial metrics during their presentation.

The company achieved $2.2 million in sales that year and is projected to reach $4 million in annual revenue. The two founders explained they started during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with just a few hundred dollars to build their first bar. In less than four years, they approached $10 million in total lifetime revenue.

With a retail price of $3,795, the company maintained a 42% margin on each unit. Customer acquisition costs fell between $200-250 per new client, with overall profit margins between 30-40%.

Kevin O'Leary showed immediate interest in Taverns To Go. He offered $400,000 for 33.3% equity, highlighting how his social media presence could help reduce customer acquisition costs and scale the business.

Guest shark Todd Graves declined to make an offer, stating other sharks were better suited for the investment. Mark Cuban also opted out, explaining he lacked knowledge of the construction industry. Daymond John similarly praised the product but also cited construction inexperience as his reason for not investing.

Lori Greiner offered $400,000 for 15% equity with a $30 royalty per unit until she recouped $600,000. The entrepreneurs attempted to negotiate Greiner down to 12.5% equity after reaching the $600,000 royalty threshold, but she maintained her original terms.

After a brief deliberation, Crowley and Convey accepted Greiner's offer over O'Leary's proposal.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

