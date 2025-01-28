“This isn’t a game to me”- Love Island: All Stars fame Ronnie clashes with Harriet after Ekin asks him to keep his hopes low

Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 13 aired on January 13. The highlight of the episode was Ronnie and Harriet clashing after Ekin Su told him Harriet didn't love him and wanted to explore her connection with other men in the villa.

Apart from that, the episode also saw Scott and Luca putting their long-reigning animosity aside and reconciling; and Scott strengthening his relationship with Tina by telling her that he would seek her out even in the outside world.

After Ekin Su told Ronnie that Harriet told the girls that she didn't love him, Ronnie got upset. She confronted Harriet about the same and asked her not to hold on to the past, referring to their connection in season 11 of Love Island UK, which led to a split. He told her:

"This isn't a game to me...you keep going back to the old time."

Harriet argued that she couldn't help but go back to the past because her true feelings towards Ronnie were wronged by him. Ronnie wasn't having it because his hurt made him walk away from Harriet, leaving her in tears.

Why Ronnie lashed out at Harriet on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 13

It all started with Harriet telling the girls about Ronnie's dislike of her talking to other men in the Love Island: All Stars villa. She told them that Ronnie kissed two girls before she entered the villa as a bombshell and explored his possible connections, so it was only fair for her to check out if she had a stronger connection with someone else.

When she told Ekin Su the same, she thought it was essential to tell Ronnie about it because he was her friend and she didn't want his heart to break. So when Ronnie opened up to her about his feelings for Harriet, Ekin found the perfect segue to tell him:

"She said I'm not in love with Ronnie. I have a different sort of love for him."

Ronnie sided with Harriet here and said it was her way of protecting herself from a possible heartbreak. Ekin warned him to not get his hopes up because Harriet might not be as into him as he would like.

Ronnie then pulled Harriet aside for a chat and told her that he was very happy about their coupling until Ekin told him that she didn't love him. He added that he understood that Harriet came in as a Love Island: All Stars bombshell and would explore with other men, but because they now were a couple, he wouldn't like her exploring out.

Harriet fetched Ronnie to Ekin Su for clarification, where Ekin Su stuck to what she told Ronnie but also sided with Harriet stating it wasn't bad to want to explore. Ronnie questioned why Harriet didn't tell him that first, instead of talking to the girls.

Ronnie then told her he was hurt when he saw her talking to another man and said he wasn't a "mug". Harriet defended her stance by saying:

"I owe it myself Ronnie, because I gave you everything and you didn't give me so I'm saying if I wanted to know someone and I had a genuine connection with them of course I would cuz I owe it to myself."

Harriet also blamed him for taking an interest in every single girl who walked into the Love Island: All Stars villa. Ronnie asked Harriet to not judge him based on the past and to give them another chance. When Harriet stuck to her stance, Ronnie walked off, leaving Harriet in tears.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 come out every day except Fridays, on ITV2.

