"This vote is triggering": Love Island Season 6 Episode 18 sparks heated debates online

Love Island USA season 6 aired episode 18 on June 30. Viewers got to see flourishing connections, the unveiling of America's votes, and a stunning elimination. While Rob and Liv started talking in secret, raising the possibility of a romantic relationship, Kaylor and Aaron were eager to move their relationship further.

At the end of the show, the couples were told to assemble around the fire pit, where they learned that America had voted for the most compatible couples. The top five couples—JaNa and Kenny, Kordell and Serena, Kendall and Nicole, Kaylor and Aaron, and Leah and Miguel—were spared from elimination.

Liv, Nigel, Rob, and Cassidy were at the bottom of the list and were at risk of being 'dumped.' The final decision lay with the islanders, who sent Cassidy Laudano and Nigel Okafor home. This did not fare well with the fans who took to Reddit to express their views on the voting system.

"This vote is triggering getting picked last for a team. My heart hurts for Cass" - one thread read

"That voting method should have been saved for when actual stakes are involved instead of getting rid of two bombshells that have been there for only two days" - one fan wrote

"Honestly! What was the point in bringing them in to begin with. Ridiculous timing" - another fan wrote

"Yeah I think they were trying to limit discussions because of the blowup last time but this vote would obviously have been much easier." - another thread read

The result disappointed fans who had felt that this voting should be used for higher-stakes moments, not for eliminating two brand-new "bombshell" contestants who had been on the show for a couple of days.

The public felt that it was an untimely elimination and it should have been kept in reserve for the defining moments of the competition, and not just for getting rid of people who had only just joined the competition.

Cassidy and Nigel's Journey on the Love Island USA Season 6

On day 13 of Love Island USA season 6, new bombshell contestants Cassidy and Nigel entered the Love Island villa with Kenny. Before heading into the villa, Cassidy had revealed she was looking for someone as a partner who would be like a father to her two puppies, but Nigel was looking to find connections and go hard in forming strong relationships.

Upon entry into the Love Island villa, Cassidy went out with Miguel, but it was not fruitful. Despite being coupled with Liv, Miguel couldn't help but be drawn to Nicole. Upon noticing Nicole's inclination towards her companion, Kendall, he began chasing Leah, Connor's acquaintance.

When Cassidy's time came to couple up, she paired off with Rob, insisting she'd connected with him on a "deeper" level. What Cassidy didn't know was that Rob was, in fact, infatuated with Liv, confessing to her that he had feelings for her. As for Nigel, he had been on a date with Serena, but she understandably decided to go back and stick with her partner Kordell.

Liv then paired off with Nigel, although she did find the decision somewhat tough, and later on, Nigel confronted her about where she stood with him. In the public vote, Rob and Cassidy, and Liv and Nigel were voted as the most incompatible couple in Love Island.

A vote by the remaining Islanders decided to keep Rob and Liv in, dumping Nigel and Cassidy from the villa. Disappointed but graceful, Nigel replied, "It wasn't meant to be," while Cassidy mentioned being very appreciative of the experience she had in the villa, even when she couldn't find anyone real.

Love Island USA aires every Tuesday to Thursday at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

