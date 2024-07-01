Who did the viewers save in Love Island USA season 6 episode 18? Details explored

Love Island USA season 6 opened up its voting lines before episode 18 aired on June 30. The couples were ranked from most to least compatible based on those votes. The couples whose connections appeared stronger than the others evaded elimination. However, eviction seemed nearer for those who ranked low on the compatibility ranking.

The couples who displayed a durable relationship and were saved by the votes were Kaylor and Aaron, Kordell and Serena, Kendall and Nicole, JaNa and Kenny, and Leah and Miguel. The companionship of two other couples — Liv and Nigel, and Rob and Cassidy — did not impress the Love Island USA fans.

Consequently, they entered the elimination round, where fellow islanders voted in favor of Rob and Liv, bringing Nigel and Cassidy's journey on the show to an end.

Love Island USA viewers voted for the most compatible couples in season 6

1) Aaron and Kaylor

Kaylor and Aaron (Image via Instagram/@kaylor.martin and @aaronevans97_)

22-year-old Kaylor found her partner in The Traitors UK winner, Aaron, on day one of the show. They instantly hit it off, and no matter which 'bombshell' entered the villa, they remained loyal to each other.

The Love Island USA couple expressed they did not need to explore other options since they were satisfied with their feelings for each other. In episode 18, Kaylor and Aaron went up to "Soul Ties." There, they reflected on their connection, while Aaron said he was falling in love with Kaylor.

"I feel like a million bucks. I feel amazing," said Kaylor.

She rejoiced after sharing the news with co-star Liv. In another private conversation with Aaron, Kaylor confessed she saw him becoming a boyfriend in the outside world. Viewers have been in awe of their chemistry and approved of their compatibility, helping them avoid elimination.

2) JaNa and Kenny

Kenny and JaNa (Image via Instagram/@janacraig_ and @k_rod223)

27-year-old JaNa struggled to find a compatible match who prioritized her and made her feel wanted. She was initially paired with Coye Simmons, whose nonchalant attitude left JaNa unimpressed.

When Connor Newsum entered the villa on day two, JaNa switched partners, ending Coye's journey on the show. Her happiness was short-lived since Connor admitted he wanted to pursue Leah. JaNa was rendered single when Connor chose Leah over her.

On day 13, 'bombshell' Kenny walked into the villa and expressed an interest in JaNa. At the recoupling in episode 16, JaNa coupled up with him, revealing he brought the energy she was looking for. In episode 18, she said she felt grateful for having him by her side.

"The energy that Kenny gives me is very positive. He gives me confidence. He's always complimenting me. He makes me, like, excited for the day," JaNa said.

When JaNa realized the viewers saved her and Kenny, she was surprised since they were a fairly new couple.

3) Leah and Miguel

Miguel and Leah from Love Island USA (Image via Instagram/@leahkateb and @miguel_harichi)

Leah instantly kicked it off with Love Island USA co-star Rob. However, they encountered trouble in paradise soon after 'bombshell' Andrea entered the villa on day six. Leah found herself stuck between Rob and Andrea's budding romance.

After Rob confirmed his interest in Andrea by deciding to couple up with her, Leah reciprocated Connor's feelings for her. They coupled up, but the other cast members knew Connor was only Leah's "rebound." After Andrea's dramatic exit from the show, Leah rekindled her feelings for Rob.

When Rob rejected her, she admitted to Connor that she was not attracted to him. Leah found a better companionship with Miguel, who told her she had his attention. Leah 'dumped' Connor from the island by pairing with Miguel.

In episode 18, the public's votes saved the Love Island USA duo content with their chemistry. While speaking with Leah, Miguel confessed he genuinely fancied her.

"Like, genuinely, you are a vibe-y girl. Like, you make me laugh. Just so easy to talk to. You're very beautiful. You goy eyes I can just look at all day," said Miguel.

4) Kendall and Nicole

Nicole and Kendall from Love Island USA season 6 (Image via Instagram/@nicolejacky and @kendallwashington)

Kendall and Nicole had a pleasant start to their journey on Love Island USA season 6. Kendall 'dumped' his initial partner, Hannah, and coupled up with Nicole.

Nicole soon started fancying Miguel, which bothered Kendall. When Nicole admitted she had kissed Miguel, Kendall wanted to end things with her. However, she reassured Kendall about her feelings for him. He was satisfied when Nicole chose him over Miguel.

Viewers were happy to see the two circle back to each other and voted them to safety in episode 18.

5) Kordell and Serena

Serena and Kordell (Image via Instagram/@serenaapagee and @korde1l)

Love Island USA season 6 cast members Serena and Kordell coupled up on day one of the show. While the others progressed in their relationship, Serena did not feel romantically attracted to Kordell. She often claimed his emotional confessions sounded scripted and distanced herself from him.

She wanted to explore other options while Kordell remained fixated on his partner. He felt blindsided when she went on a date with 'bombshell' Nigel. However, their beach date did not materialize, and Serena returned to Kordell, stating that no one in the villa made her feel the way he did.

Love Island USA viewers were impressed to see Serena wanting to move out of her "friendship couple" mindset and initiate a romantic relationship with Kordell.

Love Island USA season 6 airs Thursday to Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

